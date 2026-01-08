CTNG Counterdrug taskforce assists with bi-annual drug takeback event

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers assigned to the Connecticut National Guard assist the Drug Enforcement...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers assigned to the Connecticut National Guard assist the Drug Enforcement Administration with their 27th Drug takeback event on Oct. 25, 2025. see less | View Image Page

The Connecticut National Guard Counterdrug Task Force assisted the Drug Enforcement Administration’s 27th Drug Takeback event at various locations around the state on Oct. 25, 2025.



In total, the task force, in conjunction with assistance from Soldiers of the 192nd Engineer Battalion, collected, transported, and helped dispose of more than 9,600 pounds of unused medications that were turned in at collection points.



“On Saturday, members of the Counterdrug Task Force Drug Demand Reduction Outreach teamed up with local law enforcement and community partners to support the national Drug Take Back Day initiative,” said a spokesman for the organization. “The event provided residents with a safe, convenient way to dispose of unused or expired medications, helping prevent and reduce the risk of substance misuse in our communities.”



The National Guard’s Counterdrug program was established along with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) as part of the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988.



The Connecticut National Guard Counterdrug Task Force is focused on expanding community prevention efforts and enhancing federal, state, and local law enforcement criminal analysis capabilities in order to reduce the supply and demand for fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription pills, and other illicit narcotics within the state of Connecticut.



Additionally, throughout the day, members of the task force’s Drug Demand Reduction Outreach team distributed educational materials, shared prevention resources, and engaged with community members about the importance of safe medication storage and disposal.



To learn more about the Connecticut National Guard Counterdrug program, visit ct.ng.mil/Units/Separate-Units/Counterdrug-Task-Force/ or follow it on Facebook and Instagram.