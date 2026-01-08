THUNDERBIRDS KICK OFF 2026 WINTER TRAINING

SPACEPORT AMERICA, New Mexico--The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “Thunderbirds,” arrived in Spaceport America, New Mexico, to begin their first of three winter training trips to prepare for the upcoming 2026 show season on Jan. 8, 2026.



Winter training involves the full-scale deployment of roughly 70 team members, nine F-16’s, and equipment across three locations: Spaceport America, New Mexico; Edwards Air Force Base in California; and Naval Air Facility El Centro, California, to hone performance skills in diverse conditions before the show season.



Throughout winter training, the team progresses through a deliberate training syllabus, regularly flying twice a day to meet objectives. The team also conducts required jet maintenance, practices the ground ceremony, and rehearses show-center operations such as narration, music, filming, and safety observing.



"Winter training is an absolutely critical time for this team,” said Lt. Col. Alexander Prevendar, Commander/Leader of the Thunderbirds. “It’s an incredible opportunity to come together and rehearse every piece of our operations. The public demonstration you will see in March would not be possible without this time together--learning from one another--to forge Team 2026.



Spaceport America is the first purpose-built commercial spaceport in the world. The Federal Aviation Administration licensed launch complex, situated on 18,000 acres, offers 6,000 square miles of restricted airspace, low population density, a 12,000-foot by 200-foot runway, vertical launch complexes, and about 340 days of sunshine and low humidity.



The relationship between Spaceport America and the Thunderbirds extends back to 2021 when, for the first time, the squadron trained outside of its home base at Nellis AFB in preparation for the 2022 season. Thanks to the restricted airspace available at Spaceport America through its partner, the U.S. Army White Sands Missile Range, the team can conduct multiple practice sorties per day to accomplish training requirements and objectives.



The Thunderbirds are slated to perform over 60 demonstrations across the nation throughout 2026, marking the 73rd year that the team will represent the U.S. Air Force.



Since 1953, this legendary team has served as America’s premier air demonstration squadron, entrusted with the vital mission to recruit, retain and inspire past, present and future Airmen.



The team’s 2026 schedule can be found here:[https://www.airforce.com/thunderbirds/schedule](https://www.airforce.com/thunderbirds/schedule)

