A constant sentinel: After 47 years, a Coast Guard legend logs off

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Sherbs | Michael Mullen poses for a photo with his compass and Weems plotter in the Coast Guard Southeast District command center Miami, Florida, Dec. 9, 2025. Mullen retired Dec. 31, 2025, after serving a combined 47 years with the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Sherbs) see less | View Image Page

In the windowless command center of the Coast Guard's Southeast District, a steady watch is always kept. Here, amidst the constant chatter of phones and radios, a dedicated crew directs missions spanning from hurricane response to law enforcement. For the last 15 years, one man, Michael Mullen, has been a pillar of continuity in this critical space, and on Dec. 31, 2025, after a combined 47 years of service, he will log off for the last time.

As a command duty officer, Mullen's role is a blend of wisdom, experience, and profound people skills. He guides the watchstanders, makes the final call on search patterns, and, in the toughest moments, delivers the news to families that a loved one was found—or that they were not.

It's a duty he was uniquely prepared for. Mullen's career began on active duty as a quartermaster, where he mastered the art of navigation with paper charts, a compass, and a Weems plotter. He rose to the rank of boatswain’s mate chief warrant officer before transitioning to a civilian role. While today's rescue operations are guided by electronics, his foundational skills have made him an invaluable asset in worst-case scenarios.

"He's resourceful, reliant, and persistent," says Master Chief Petty Officer Omar Colon, who recently worked alongside Mullen. "I admired that he was extremely committed, kept excellent records, and truly admired his work ethic. He had a natural talent for teaching with his wealth of knowledge, leadership, life, and Coast Guard experiences."

That persistence is something Mullen sees as central to his mission.

"This district is different," Mullen confides. "Every day I see something that I’ve never seen before. No question is a silly question. Ask it. If I don’t have an answer, we might have to make half a dozen calls... but we’ll find the answer. It’s good work, and I have always found it satisfying."

A Legacy of Leadership

That dedication has left a lasting impression on those he has led.

"I’m so incredibly grateful he was one of my first leaders," says Master Chief Petty Officer Kirstin MacLean, who served under Mullen in 2002 aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Morgantheau. "Mr. Mullen was one of my first supervisors, and he set me up for long-term success."

MacLean recalls a turbulent time, just after 9/11, as the Coast Guard was transitioning to the Department of Homeland Security.

"He made me feel like I had a place in the organization, that I could be myself and still succeed," MacLean reflects. Quoting Maya Angelou, she adds, "‘People may forget what you said, but people will never forget how you made them feel.’ Mr. Mullen embodies that."

While MacLean remembers his joyful and professional demeanor, she says his true legacy lies in the small, consistent interactions.

"Yes, the job got done, but he left a better legacy than that," she says. "He impacted every single person he worked with... the ripples from those interactions are so much bigger than you feel in the moment."

Humor on the watch floor

Mullen also cultivated a unique sense of humor, essential for a team confined to a room for 12 hours a day. Colon fondly remembers one of Mullen's comedic emails after a mess was made in the kitchen.

"'WHO TOOK A DUMP IN THE MICROWAVE' was the subject line," Colon laughs. "One of our new folks heated up an uncovered food dish with a lot of sauce that exploded... The way Mike described how it looked like a dirty toilet was pure gold. He had a way of delivering his wrath with a sense of comedic relief that made the crew love working for and with him."

A bittersweet farewell

Reflecting on his long career, Mullen is filled with gratitude.

"This second go-round has given me energy and an outlook in good people and humanitarianism," he says. "I am a humanitarian. I like helping people. I like saving people. It’s been an absolute fun job."

What he'll miss most, he says, is the "pucker factor"—the tense, exhilarating moment when a dangerous case is finally over.

"You hang up the phone, done with the report, and the aircraft is flying back to base with the survivor. The moment you can breathe easy... That’s what I’m going to miss," said Mullen.

As he prepares to say goodbye, his colleagues see it as a well-earned transition.

"It’s bittersweet but with a positive outlook," says Colon. "He loves the Coast Guard, but he’s ready."

Looking forward, Mullen plans to break in his new house near Port St. Lucie and travel with his wife.

"We’ve seen a lot of Europe already," he says, "but we want to see more. We want to see the Great Wall of China, and I want to see Japan."

Wherever life takes him next, the Coast Guard thanks him for his service and his unwavering watch.