Airshow committee attends ICAS conference in preparation for airshow

LAS VEGAS, NV – In preparation for Grissom’s Air & Space Expo scheduled Aug 29-30, seven airshow committee members gathered in Las Vegas for the annual International Council of Air Shows Convention recently.



The event brought together a diverse group of air show professionals, including performers, event organizers, and support service providers, to network, share insights, and plan for acts and displays during the event.



“Airshows take an enormous amount of time and resources to plan,” said Capt. Jason Washburn, 434th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker pilot and air operations coordinator. “This convention gives us an opportunity to meet with all the experts at the same place to plan our show. This not only saves us money but also ensures we have a safe and successful airshow this summer.”



The ICAS Convention is the primary planning summit for the air show industry providing a platform for attendees to engage in a wide array of educational sessions and workshops that cover the entire spectrum of air show production. These sessions address critical areas such as air and ground operations, marketing strategies to attract larger audiences, robust safety protocols, and complex logistical planning.



For air show organizers, it's a chance to receive timely updates on the most crucial issues impacting the industry, to connect with peers and leaders from across the country, and to gain invaluable knowledge that will translate into safer, successful, and more spectacular events.



“The airshow industry is a quickly evolving market that requires us to stay on our toes,” added Washburn. “This conference allowed us to get ahead of new trends and policies saving us a lot of time in the long run.”



The convention's expansive exhibit hall also offers a unique opportunity for organizers to connect with top performers and essential support services, ensuring that every aspect of their upcoming shows is of the highest caliber.



During the convention, Grissom attendees met with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to discuss their act and the requirements that come along with them performing at Grissom’s airshow.



“Putting on an airshow is a complex undertaking that requires extensive preparation, especially when you have a top performer like the Thunderbirds,” explained Washburn. “A tremendous amount of work goes into ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. Meeting with the Thunderbirds team helped make this process much smoother and ensures that all of us are flying along the same flight-path.”



Organizers must also consider every detail, from parking and transportation to providing amenities like water stations and sunscreen, especially given that Grissom airshow is taking place in summer.



The planning and collaboration that took place in Las Vegas will soon translate into the aerial displays and unforgettable experiences that define the culture of the base. More information regarding the upcoming air show and attractions will be released as it is received and locked in by the team.