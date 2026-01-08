Make the most of your TRICARE pharmacy benefit in 2026

Photo By Senior Airman Kendra Ransum | Airman 1st Class Zeek Allen, an augmentee from the 791st Missile Security Forces Squadron, stores away filled medications at the 5th Medical Group building on Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Aug. 18, 2025. The pharmacy provides essential medications to service members, their families, and military retirees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kendra A. Ransum) see less | View Image Page

The TRICARE Pharmacy Program helps you get the prescription drugs you need in a safe, easy, and affordable way. Express Scripts administers the TRICARE pharmacy benefit and offers tools to help you manage your prescriptions.

“TRICARE offers several ways to fill your prescriptions,” said Lt Col. Leighcraft Shakes, Deputy Chief, Pharmacy Benefit Integration Branch. “These options give you flexibility and allow you to pick what works best for you.”

Here’s what to expect when using your pharmacy benefit in 2026.

Pharmacy costs Pharmacy copayments are changing for most TRICARE beneficiaries in 2026. What you pay depends on: • Your beneficiary category • What drug you need • Which pharmacy option you use

Check out Pharmacy Costs to learn more. Look at the TRICARE Formulary to see what your medication costs.

Pick the best pharmacy option for you TRICARE offers four ways to fill your prescriptions. Each has different costs and benefits. Note that some prescription drugs may not be available at every pharmacy option. Some restrictions may apply when using home delivery or retail pharmacies overseas.

Military pharmacies At military pharmacies, you can get up to a 90-day supply of most medications at no cost. Most take prescriptions from both civilian and military providers. Home delivery TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery is a good option for medications you take regularly. With free shipping and convenient ordering options—online, by phone, or by mail—managing your prescriptions is simple. You’ll receive order updates and refill reminders when you use home delivery. The service can even help renew expired prescriptions. TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery ships to any U.S. address. It also ships to U.S. territories, and APO/FPO addresses.

You might not be able to use home delivery if you have other health insurance with drug coverage. If Express Scripts also manages your OHI’s pharmacy home delivery, Express Scripts will coordinate your home delivery benefit.

Network pharmacies You can fill prescriptions at TRICARE retail network pharmacies. Use the Find a Pharmacy Tool to find a nearby network pharmacy. Check out Pharmacy Costs to compare what you’ll pay at other pharmacies. Non-network pharmacies You may also fill prescriptions at TRICARE non-network pharmacies. If you use a non-network pharmacy, you’ll have to pay full price for your drug up front. Then you can file a claim. Reimbursements are subject to applicable deductibles, cost-shares, and copayments.

Using the Express Scripts Pharmacy Mobile app The free Express Scripts Pharmacy Mobile App helps you manage your prescriptions from your phone. Visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to download the free app today.

How you can use the app The Express Scripts Pharmacy Mobile App makes keeping track of your prescriptions easier. • Order medications. See which prescriptions you can refill and compare costs. Pick the medications you want, and they’ll come to your door. • Track medications. Get updates as Express Scripts fills and ships your order. To view your order status online, log in to your account and go to “Prescriptions.” Next, select “Order History,” and check “Recent Order Status.” You can temporarily change shipping addresses within the U.S. If you move permanently, your order will automatically ship to your new address. However, overseas travel requires different procedures. These include using a military pharmacy or an overseas retail pharmacy. Visit Filling Prescriptions When Traveling for more information. • Request refills. See which prescriptions are ready to refill and get costs based on available options. • Set up dose reminders. The app reminds you when to take your medications. • Pay online. Pay and set up automatic payments for home delivery. As noted in the TRICARE Costs and Fees Fact Sheet, active duty service members have a $0 copayment for up to a 90-day supply of medication if they use a military pharmacy, TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery, or a retail network pharmacy.

Set up your Express Scripts account You need an account to use the app. Create an Express Scripts account to get started.

Get help any time Express Scripts pharmacists can help answer your questions 24/7. Call 877-363-1303 for help.

Make 2026 the year you get the most from your TRICARE pharmacy benefit. Whether you prefer military pharmacies, home delivery, network pharmacies, or non-network pharmacies, TRICARE offers convenient options tailored to your needs.