Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Jerica Batista

Your browser does not support the audio element.

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jerica Batista, a native of Queens, New York , and 8th Maintenance Squadron stockpile management crew chief, won the 8th Fighter Wing’s Pride of the Pack award for the week of Jan. 6–9, 2026, for coordinating and transporting vital munitions to support combat weapons training and Super Squadron Test Phase II.

As a stockpile management crew chief, Batista leads 12 Airmen, providing specialized equipment training, routine safety briefs, guidance in handling, storing, inspecting , and maintaining munitions.

Her team coordinated with 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 8th Security Forces Squadron Airmen, ensuring that $63 million worth of joint air-to-surface standoff missiles were transported to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea to support the second phase of the super squadron test. This initiative aims to consolidate fighter operations and increase combat power on the Korean Peninsula.

Additionally, her team transported over 800 munition components to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, coordinating with Air Combat Command to supply essential equipment for U.S. and partner nation pilots and maintenance crews in preparation for combat weapons trainings.

Batista also serves as the squadron’s facility manager, overseeing the operational integrity of 127 buildings. After 6 months in this role, she resolved 150 work orders, ensuring the continued safety and security of stored munition assets.

Beyond her professional responsibilities, Batista cultivated camaraderie as the AMMO Booster Club president. She coordinated 8th MXS’s unit Thanksgiving dinner and holiday party, providing food and morale to over 200 Airmen.