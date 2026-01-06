Tripler Army Medical Center earns prestigious 5-Star rating for patient recommendations

Photo By Crizalmer Caraang Jr | Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) has proudly achieved a 5-star rating on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey, recognizing it as one of the top hospitals in Hawaii for patient satisfaction. This esteemed accolade places TAMC alongside Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital, highlighting the exceptional care provided by these two institutions in the Aloha State. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Crizalmer Caraang Jr | Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) has proudly achieved a 5-star rating on the...... read more read more

Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) has proudly achieved a 5-star rating on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey, recognizing it as one of the top hospitals in Hawaii for patient satisfaction. This esteemed accolade places TAMC alongside Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital, highlighting the exceptional care provided by these two institutions in the Aloha State.

The HCAHPS survey, administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), measures patients' perspectives on hospital care. The survey includes various domains, but the star rating specifically reflects patients' responses to the critical question: “Would you recommend this hospital to your friends and family?” To qualify for the star rating, hospitals must have at least 100 completed surveys within a four-quarter period, ensuring a robust representation of patient feedback.

The findings, based on survey data collected in 2024, were released by CMS on November 26, 2025, and the prestigious Becker’s Top Hospital Review was announced Dec. 25. The ratings serve as a testament to the commitment of Tripler Army Medical Center to deliver high-quality healthcare and a positive patient experience. This recognition not only underscores the dedication of our healthcare professionals but also emphasizes TAMC's role in fostering a culture of excellence in military and veteran healthcare.

Key Highlights:

5-Star Rating: Tripler Army Medical Center is one of only two hospitals in Hawaii to receive the highest, 5-star rating for patient recommendations.

Commitment to Excellence: This achievement reflects TAMC's ongoing dedication to patient-centered care and continuous improvement in healthcare services.

Trust in Care: The star rating is a vital indicator of patient satisfaction and trust, reinforcing TAMC's mission to provide safe, effective, and compassionate care to our service members, their families, and veterans.

"This accomplishment highlights our focus on patient satisfaction and quality of care,” said Col. William Bimson, TAMC Commander. “I am incredibly proud of our staff and the impact they have on the lives of our patients and their families. Together, we will keep building on this success and enhancing the care we provide."

As we celebrate this significant achievement, Tripler Army Medical Center remains focused on enhancing patient care and ensuring that every visit meets the highest standards of quality. We are grateful to our dedicated staff, whose hard work and commitment to excellence have made this recognition possible.

For more information on the HCAHPS survey and the methodologies behind the ratings, please refer to the CMS Provider Data Catalog.

Tripler Army Medical Center is the largest military hospital in the Indo-Pacific region and a leader in providing healthcare services to active duty military personnel, retirees, and their families. With a focus on comprehensive care, TAMC offers a wide range of medical services, including primary care, specialty services, and emergency care, all designed to meet the unique needs of the military community.

To learn more about TAMC’s services, please visit tripler.tricare.mil.