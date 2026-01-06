Construction of New Indoor Firing Range Underway

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Alexa Culbert | Airmen assigned to the 434th Security Forces Squadron and the 434th Civil Engineer Squadron pose for a photo during an informal ground breaking ceremony at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana. The ceremony celebrated the start of construction of the new indoor firing range. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, Ind. --- The 434th Security Forces Squadron has broken ground on the construction of a new indoor firing range.

The new indoor range will replace security forces’ current outdoor range, where the time of day and year play a significant factor in training.

“The current range was built in 1999 and it’s only a 15-lane range and it’s outdoors,” said Master Sgt. Alasdair Earley, 434th SFS Combat Arms Training and Maintenance section chief. “We are a Northern Tier base here in Indiana, and it can cause a lot restrictions for firing. Weapons get cold and people get cold.”

Apart from freezing temperatures, snow, rain and ice can also create unnecessary distractions and hazards during training. “We try to make the environment optimal for [the Airmen], so they can just focus on their fundamentals and their ability to aim, shoot and hit their target,” said Earley.

Once completed, the completely enclosed range will allow security forces to train year-round, in a controlled environment.

“We don’t necessarily avoid the elements, because it doesn’t matter if it’s cold, we’re still going to have to defend the base…but we’ll be able to jump into a more aggressive firing schedule…and it will help us become a little bit more efficient with our Airmen’s time,” said Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Holmgren, 434th SFS operations superintendent.

“I can’t tell you how happy our guys are going to be when they don’t have to wait around [late] or come in super early to meet the hours of darkness; we’ll be able with just the flick of a switch, make it dark,” said Earley.

Holmgren said the new firing range is a way for the squadron to update and transform for the future. The new facility will feature a target retrieval system, along with increased safety features.

“Having [the range] be completely up-to-date and in working order, is also going to increase a lot of our partnerships,” said Holmgren. “We used to be the focal point for a lot of law enforcement training, and just having our partners on base is always a plus…it’s much easier to work with people you already know and are familiar with.”

The new range will be located behind the current one and is expected to be completed in about two years. However, Holmgren said there are a lot of unknown factors that could delay construction.