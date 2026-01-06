NAVFAC Northwest Year in Review: Strengthening Shore Infrastructure for Future Fleet Forces

In a year marked by rapid change, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest met and exceeded significant benchmarks set forth by U.S. Navy corporate and fleet leadership in alignment with Department of War standards focusing on enhanced capability, resiliency, and quality of life. Since January, the command executed a record number of contract actions, delivered consistent operational support across its area of responsibility, and emphasized adaptability and disciplined execution to ensure warfighters have resilient infrastructure to meet current and future fleet demands.

Directorates and divisions across the command collaborated effectively to successfully execute assigned tasks. While all accomplishments deserve recognition, some specific achievements stood out.

Financial Management

Financial management migrated to electronic resource and procurement planning to assist financial planners with various funding and purchasing requests, ultimately making it easier for project managers and contracting personnel to access and allocate funding to mission-essential programs.

Environmental

Geographic Information System teams validated thousands of real property assets, data elements, and support documentation while performing over 20,000 maintenance edits, developing hundreds of custom maps, and providing comprehensive data packages.

Public Works

Public Works developed in-house Preventative Maintenance Plans to optimize workforce capacity and asset maintenance strategies for fiscal year 2026. The updated plans resulted in a 90% completion rate for preventative maintenance across Naval Station Everett and Naval Base Kitsap.

Additionally, transportation teams executed over 100 weight handling evolutions, completed 7,000 trucking service moves, 140 independent railroad operations, and transported over 180,000 passengers over the calendar year.

Contracting

Contracting set a record by executing over $1.3 billion worth of contract actions throughout the fiscal year. One of the top achievements by the contracting and Planning, Design & Construction teams was the rapid project development, award, and execution of the critical $377M Puget Sound Naval Shipyard Graving Dock 4 Seismic Retrofit project, enabling the safe docking of strategic fleet assets.

Real Estate

Real Estate completed 190 actions across a spectrum of real estate products and services, including appraisals, easements, and lease administration while focusing additional efforts on securing leases for the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program.

Under the Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration (REPI) Program, NAVFAC Northwest acquired over 2,000 acres of restrictive easements through various partnerships, accounting for nearly a dozen transactions with over $5 million in U.S. Navy and REPI funds.

Planning, Design & Construction

Throughout 2025, installation planners secured three new facilities planning contracts worth $1 million, resulting in more than 300 facility requirements and 130 activity plans, strengthening planning and execution across the Northwest area of operations.

Recognizing Excellence

The safety division implemented a new recognition program dedicated to preventing mishaps across command buildings and construction sites, offering a platform for employees to voice safety concerns and create new training regimens to prevent future mishaps.

Command leadership also established a Get Real, Get Better initiative where employees and supervisors could nominate their teammates for recognition on social media and in feature articles. These products boosted morale across the command and highlighted the valuable contributions of teammates behind the command’s success.

Looking Forward

As 2026 approaches, NAVFAC Northwest faces substantial increases in mission scope. Key priorities include executing highly-visible military construction, meeting revitalized engineering requirements, and accelerating acquisition processes to support the Navy’s large-scale investments in shipyards, military housing, and critical shore infrastructure renovation. Despite these growing workload demands, NAVFAC Northwest remains committed to taking care of its people. “By remaining mission-focused and working as one team, NAVFAC Northwest continues to deliver resilient infrastructure and critical resources that enable warfighters to train, operate, and respond,” said Capt. Preston Taylor, NAVFAC Northwest Commanding Officer. “As military construction projects increase across the Northwest area of responsibility, NAVFAC Northwest remains vital to ensuring the Navy’s infrastructure is prepared to meet future fleet demands.”

“Looking ahead, we will continue to enable Fleet readiness by leveraging our core SYSCOM capabilities,” said Tony King, NAVFAC Northwest Business Director. “Our people are at the forefront of our mission, and we will continue to train, develop, and retain the best of the best, without forgetting to recognize their success.”