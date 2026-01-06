Reserve Advisory Council Brings Realities of Reserve Service to Capitol Hill

Courtesy Photo | The Reserve Advisory Council partnered with the AFRC Congressional Affairs team and the Reserve Organization of America for meetings on Capitol Hill on Sept. 25, 2025. Together, with 20 additional Airmen from the National Capital Region, they met with congressional staffers to share firsthand experiences from Reservists and advocate for the realities of today’s Citizen Airmen. The RAC is a 12-member body representing both officers and enlisted Airmen that empowers its members to help inform bipartisan legislative and policy recommendations focused on improving the quality of life for the Air Force Reserve. (Courtesy Photo). see less | View Image Page

The Reserve Advisory Council (RAC), a 12-member body representing both officers and enlisted Airmen across multiple career fields, partnered with the AFRC Congressional Affairs team and the Reserve Organization of America (ROA) to bring the “voice from the field” to Capitol Hill on Sept. 25. Together, with 20 additional Airmen from the National Capital Region, met with congressional staffers from the House of Representatives and Senate to share firsthand experiences from Reservists and advocate for the realities of today’s Citizen Airmen.

During “Hill Day,” members were divided into four teams accompanied by ROA and Congressional Affairs subject-matter experts and participated in 21 meetings with congressional staffers. Some topics under discussion included Inactive Duty Training (IDT) travel reimbursement policies for Reservists commuting long distances due to limited local unit availability; the extension of Tricare Reserve Select to Air Reserve Technicians, the Transition Assistance Program, and more.

“The Air Force Reserve Congressional Engagements Team provides Reserve-centric insight to Congress, helping lawmakers understand the Reserve’s unique capabilities and ensuring Air Force Reserve Command has the support and resources it needs to deliver combat-ready forces,” said Lt. Col. Zachary Roberts, Chief, Congressional Issues and Initiatives. “Thank you to the RAC and ROA teams for partnering with us to meet with the professional staff supporting key committees that play a pivotal role in the political process and in making ‘Hill Day’ a success.”

These interactions highlighted how open dialogue between Reservists and congressional staff helps shape a deeper understanding of the Reserve mission.

“We experienced a wide range of discussions with some conversations centered on listening to staffers and how they viewed defense-related topics and budget considerations, while others offered the opportunity to share personal experiences and highlight issues that matter directly to Reservists on the ground,” said Lt Col Jessica Greening, IMA to Director of Assignments, Air Reserve Personnel Center and outgoing RAC President. “The engagement is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen programs and support for Citizen Airmen. Improvement is a continual process, and our work as a council supports the natural evolution of programs, policies and regulations over time.”

The RAC is a professional development platform that empowers its members to help inform bipartisan legislative and policy recommendations focused on improving the quality of life for the Air Force Reserve. Past accomplishments include recognizing an enlisted educational board deficiency in coordination with the AFRC/CCC; the Council spearheaded the Enlisted Education Board Transformation by pioneering an ROE that expanded 40 percent of the board selection rate and advocated for more enlisted course opportunities for Airmen across the ARC.

Council membership is an additional duty and a three-year commitment, with new representatives rotating in and out annually. Each November and December, the Air Force Reserve opens its application window for Airmen interested in serving on the RAC and contributing to meaningful policy conversations and ensure Reservists’ perspectives are heard at the national level.