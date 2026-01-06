La. Guard supports law enforcement during New Year’s and Sugar Bowl

Courtesy Photo | A Louisiana National Guard Soldier conducts a presence patrol in the New Orleans...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Louisiana National Guard Soldier conducts a presence patrol in the New Orleans French Quarter in support of Task Force Defender, Dec. 30, 2025. Soldiers from the 61st Troop Command and the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team assisted local and state law enforcement during New Year’s Eve celebrations and the 92nd annual Sugar Bowl. The Louisiana National Guard assigned Soldiers from the 61st Troop Command, headquartered in Carville, and the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Lafayette, to assist local and state law enforcement with security operations in the New Orleans French Quarter during New Year’s Eve celebrations and the 92nd annual Sugar Bowl, Dec. 29, 2025, to Jan. 1, 2026. see less | View Image Page

By Sgt. Danny Hough, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office



NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana National Guard Soldiers assisted local and state law enforcement with security operations in the New Orleans French Quarter during New Year’s Eve celebrations and the 92nd annual Sugar Bowl, Dec. 29, 2025, to Jan. 1, 2026.



This New Year’s Eve marked one year since the 2025 terrorist attack in the French Quarter that claimed the lives of 14 civilians.



The 2026 Sugar Bowl marked the 92nd time the game was hosted in the State of Louisiana. The annual event typically draws between 65,000 and 70,000 attendees.



Guardsmen assigned to Task Force Defender partnered with the Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to enhance security for visitors attending New Year’s celebrations and the Sugar Bowl. Many of the Soldiers supporting the mission are residents of New Orleans and surrounding communities.



Soldiers conducted presence patrols in a densely populated urban environment characterized by narrow streets, heavy pedestrian traffic, multistory buildings and large crowds.