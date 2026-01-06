(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    La. Guard supports law enforcement during New Year’s and Sugar Bowl

    La. Guard supports law enforcement during New Year’s and Sugar Bowl

    A Louisiana National Guard Soldier conducts a presence patrol in the New Orleans

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Louisiana National Guard

    La. Guard supports law enforcement during New Year’s and Sugar Bowl
    By Sgt. Danny Hough, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana National Guard Soldiers assisted local and state law enforcement with security operations in the New Orleans French Quarter during New Year’s Eve celebrations and the 92nd annual Sugar Bowl, Dec. 29, 2025, to Jan. 1, 2026.

    This New Year’s Eve marked one year since the 2025 terrorist attack in the French Quarter that claimed the lives of 14 civilians.

    The 2026 Sugar Bowl marked the 92nd time the game was hosted in the State of Louisiana. The annual event typically draws between 65,000 and 70,000 attendees.

    Guardsmen assigned to Task Force Defender partnered with the Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to enhance security for visitors attending New Year’s celebrations and the Sugar Bowl. Many of the Soldiers supporting the mission are residents of New Orleans and surrounding communities.

    Soldiers conducted presence patrols in a densely populated urban environment characterized by narrow streets, heavy pedestrian traffic, multistory buildings and large crowds.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026
    Story ID: 555795
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. Guard supports law enforcement during New Year’s and Sugar Bowl, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    La. Guard supports law enforcement during New Year’s and Sugar Bowl
    La. Guard supports law enforcement during New Year’s and Sugar Bowl
    La. Guard supports law enforcement during New Year’s and Sugar Bowl
    La. Guard supports law enforcement during New Year’s and Sugar Bowl

