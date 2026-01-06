NAVFAC Southeast Honors 2026 Military and Civilian Engineers of the Year

Photo By Yan Kennon | Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast honors (left) Lt. Cmdr. John Nurthen, Military Engineer of the Year, from Public Works Department Kings Bay, and (right) David Walter, Civilian Engineer of the Year, from the Planning, Design, and Construction Directorate. These two leaders were recognized for their exceptional technical expertise, leadership, and unwavering commitment to mission excellence. Their work strengthens Navy infrastructure, supports fleet readiness, and drives innovation across the command. see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast announced Lt. Cmdr. John Nurthen, of Public Works Department Kings Bay, and David Walter, of the Planning, Design and Construction Directorate, as its 2026 Military Engineer of the Year and Civilian Engineer of the Year, respectively, recognizing their exceptional leadership, technical expertise, and commitment to mission excellence.

“Lt. Cmdr. Nurthen and David Walter set the gold standard for leadership at NAVFAC Southeast,” said Capt. Matthew Williams, commanding officer of NAVFAC Southeast. “They lead by example, influencing peers and stakeholders across commands. Their work strengthens our infrastructure, fosters innovation, and ensures we remain prepared for future challenges. By aligning their teams’ efforts with broader strategic objectives, they are not only executing the NAVFAC Commander’s intent but shaping the culture and success of NAVFAC Southeast.”

Military Engineer of the Year – Lt. Cmdr. John Nurthen

Nurthen has distinguished himself through exceptional technical acumen, visionary leadership, and a sustained commitment to advancing the Navy’s engineering enterprise. Assigned to Public Works Department Kings Bay, he has delivered measurable impact across research, construction, innovation, and workforce development.

During his graduate studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Nurthen collaborated with MIT Lincoln Laboratory and the Sloan School of Management on groundbreaking cybersecurity research focused on securing critical infrastructure and transient cyber assets. His work, briefed to NAVFAC and the Electric Power Research Institute, was recognized as a significant advancement in cybersecurity resilience.

Selected globally for the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Leadership Development Program, Nurthen led a year-long study on barriers to artificial intelligence adoption in the architecture, engineering, and construction industry. His findings, presented at the SAME Joint Engineering Training Conference, attracted the highest attendance of any session. Building on this work, he spearheaded a NAVFAC Expeditionary Warfare Center pilot using AI-assisted design tools, demonstrating the potential to reduce design timelines by up to 80 percent.

As Construction Management Team Lead, Nurthen directed the $200 million Military Construction project supporting 36 critical activities for the Columbia-class submarine program, a first outside the traditional Department of War budget or National Defense Authorization Act process. He also managed a $501 million construction portfolio at Naval Submarine Base (NSB) Kings Bay.

“The most rewarding project I’ve had the privilege of working on is the P-684 Trident Refit Facility (TRF) Expansion at NSB Kings Bay,” said Nurthen. “This once-in-a-generation project is vital to our nation’s strategic deterrence, supporting the new Columbia-class ballistic submarine program as we replace the aging Ohio-class fleet. The expansion of the TRF to accommodate this new class of submarines is crucial, and it's not every day you get to work on something of this magnitude.”

Beyond project execution, he revitalized the Junior Officer Symposium by organizing immersive site visits to operational platforms, including a guided-missile destroyer and a ballistic missile submarine, providing 60 Civil Engineer Corps officers with firsthand operational insight.

Nurthen is also deeply committed to community engagement. He volunteers as a STEM instructor at a local middle school in St. Marys, Georgia, mentoring students in bridge design and construction. His efforts earned formal recognition from the Camden County School District for inspiring future engineers.

“Engineering is about service, solving real problems for real people,” said Nurthen. “I’m honored to work alongside such talented professionals and grateful for the opportunity to contribute to projects that strengthen national defense while inspiring the next generation of engineers.”

Civilian Engineer of the Year – David Walter

As Supervisor and Training Coordinator for NAVFAC Southeast’s Structural Engineering team, Walter has demonstrated exceptional leadership, technical mastery, and dedication to mentoring the next generation of engineers.

As a senior structural engineering subject matter expert, Walter provides critical expertise in complex structural systems, including progressive collapse mitigation, blast resistance, high seismic design, and high-wind environments. His work supports both building and waterfront infrastructure, often in highly challenging geotechnical conditions.

In his role as lead supervisor for the Waterfront Structural Engineering team, Walter oversaw all Navy waterfront projects and inspections throughout the Southeast and Caribbean. His technical guidance has been instrumental in supporting fleet readiness, including providing expert recommendations for repairs to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency Headquarters in Barbados. He also plays a key role in major Navy investments such as the $650 million Kings Bay Dry Dock Recapitalization and the $500 million P-617 Transit Protection Program.

“One of the most rewarding projects of my career has been the Kings Bay Dry Dock Recapitalization,” said Walter. “The sheer scale of the steel and concrete repairs, along with the extensive mechanical and electrical system upgrades, was extraordinary. What made it truly successful was the close coordination and partnership among the contractor, TRF, NAVFAC, and our architecture and engineering team. Completing such a complex scope of work in just 15 months was an incredible achievement and a testament to the strength of the entire team.”

As a Design Manager, Walter leads multidisciplinary teams, develops cost and labor estimates, establishes project schedules, and proactively mitigates risk. His collaboration with NAVFAC Expeditionary Warfare Center ensures critical design requirements for blast resistance, mooring systems, and waterfront inspections are fully integrated.

Currently serving as Supervisor and Project Manager for the NAVFAC Southeast Area Support Group Jacksonville, he oversees more than 140 active design projects valued at over $300 million in design-in-place, consistently delivering results through disciplined oversight and technical excellence.

Beyond his professional duties, Walter is deeply committed to community service. He has served as a Cub Scout Den Leader for six years, supports Boy Scout Troop 2 as an active parent volunteer, leads scuba-certified scouting trips, and coaches youth sports including T-ball, baseball, and soccer. He is also a longtime member of the Contingency Engineering Response Team, supporting post-hurricane damage assessments, and an active participant in ACE Mentoring, MathCounts, and other STEM outreach programs.

“I am proud to provide my expertise and dedication to the Navy,” said Walter. “This recognition reflects the collective effort of the outstanding, hard-working professionals I have the privilege to work alongside every day.”

NAVFAC Southeast’s Engineer of the Year program recognizes individuals who exemplify engineering excellence, leadership, and service to the Navy and the nation.

