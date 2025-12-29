U.S. Forces deliver critical aid to Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah

U.S. military forces delivered critical disaster relief to Sri Lanka following the impact of Cyclone Ditwah, which made landfall on November 28.

The U.S. response leveraged the rapid deployment capabilities of U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific by delivering a pair of C-130J Super Hercules carrying 79 personnel and relief supplies to conduct critical logistical support to communities isolated by the storm, allowing mainstay relief efforts to focus on areas easier to reach.

The deployers spent a week conducting 12 C-130J airlift sorties from Katunayake Air Base, delivering 377,150 pounds of aid to the hardest-hit regions that included Ampara, Anuradhapura, Jaffna, Mattala, Ratmalana and Trincomalee. Caches of food, drinking water, shelters, emergency first-aid items and communications equipment.

“Our ability to rapidly deploy and provide immediate assistance is a testament to the strength of our partnership with Sri Lanka,” said U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander. “By working closely with our Sri Lankan counterparts, we were able to support relief efforts for communities affected by the cyclone and deliver critical assistance where it was needed most. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to saving lives and supporting one another in times of need.”

Cyclone Ditwah displaced 205,238 people, caused 644 fatalities, and over 175 remain missing (as of December 31). At its peak, 1.2 million people needed humanitarian aid in the wake of the natural disaster.

The rapid deployment effort was made possible due to a recent landmark defense agreement between Sri Lanka and the United States that formalized cooperation under the U.S. State Department Partnership Program.

That new partnership realized its first real-world activation when the U.S. issued a $2.1 million humanitarian relief package within 72 hours following the cyclone’s landfall. This package was delivered in the form of critical airlift and logistics equipment, such as fuel trucks, forklifts, lights, generators, parts and portable cargo-loaders that reinforced the Sri Lankan Air Force’s ability to rapidly receive, fuel, power, load and move relief supplies 24 hours a day.

The forward presence and ready posture of U.S. military forces in the Indo-Pacific region was pivotal to the rapid and effective response to this cyclone. Foreign Disaster Relief actions demonstrate the continued commitment by the United States to its allies and partners when called upon to act during times of crisis.

