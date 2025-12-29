Public workshops set for Old Hickory Lake’s shoreline management plan update

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the Old Hickory Lake Resource Management Office in Hendersonville, Tennessee, is holding two public workshops for its shoreline management plan update. The public workshops are 6 to 8 p.m. CST, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at Mt. Juliet Middle School in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, and 6 to 8 p.m. CST, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at Gallatin High School in Gallatin, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Park Ranger Arielle Waters) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 5, 2026) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the Old Hickory Lake Resource Management Office is holding two public workshops for its shoreline management plan update.

The public workshops are 6 to 8 p.m. CST, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at Mt. Juliet Middle School located at 3565 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee 37122; and 6 to 8 p.m. CST, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at Gallatin High School, located at 700 Dan P Herron Drive, Gallatin, Tennessee, 37066.

The purpose of these workshops is to provide stakeholders and the public with an opportunity to propose improvements to the current 2020 Shoreline Management Plan.

Biologist Lindsey Sullivan said that public ideas, comments, and requests received at these workshops helps Old Hickory Lake meet their goal of effective and balanced long-range management of the shoreline resources of the lake.

Proposed changes to the plan include the establishment of a minimum frontage for residential lots adjacent to common area to qualify for a community dock slip within the Association of Multiple Family Developments community dock type, the removal of natural rock placement as a means of approved shoreline erosion control, among others.

A draft copy of the Shoreline Management Plan is posted on the USACE Digital Library at https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll7/id/28317 and copies are being made available for review at both workshops.

Written comments and requests are accepted at the workshops or can be emailed to mailto:OldHickoryLake@usace.army.mil or mailed to the Old Hickory Lake Resource Manager’s Office at No. 5 Power Plant Road in Hendersonville, Tennessee 37075. All mailed comments and requests must be received by the Resource Manager no later than Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, to be considered.

Call the Old Hickory Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-822-4846 for more information about the public workshops and shoreline management plan update.

The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website athttps://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook athttp://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorpsand on X (formerly Twitter) athttp://www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities athttps://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district. The public can also follow Old Hickory Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/OldHickoryLake.