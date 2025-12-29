Defense Health Agency launches unprecedented privileging process to allow for quality care, anywhere

Courtesy Photo | The Defense Health Agency underwent extensive training and preparation ahead of the rollout of the enterprise-wide, provider-privileging policy reform that reduces administrative burdens on provider mobility, bolsters readiness of health care professionals, and fosters a unified medical force. see less | View Image Page

Through meticulous, rigorous training, the Defense Health Agency launched a streamlined provider-privileging process that allows health care providers to care for patients right away in any military hospital or clinic.

As of Oct. 15, 2025, Military Health System providers will retain their clinical privileges when moving between stateside and overseas military hospitals, clinics, and deployed settings. The new enterprise-wide process reduces administrative burdens and addresses long-standing concerns with the privileging process.

“We needed to increase readiness and increase efficiency in our privileging process,” said Dr. Todd Poindexter, DHA’s chief of credentialing and privileging. “DHA was charged with making changes, and we are no longer requiring an additional privileging action just because a provider moved locations.”

The DHA effort was “an amazing project. I have not seen anything this big, this fast, in the military medical system,” he said. “Almost no one in the country has this ease of movement among facilities — and in this instance, not only among facilities, but even from a military treatment facility to a deployed location.”

DHA’s diligent preparation

Training and education were a vital part in bringing the new process to life.

Leading up to the rollout, DHA trained nearly 1,000 individuals across credentialing and privileging staff, as well as chief medical officers and senior department heads. The multiple training sessions were followed by office hours and an open line for trainee questions.“ It was detailed so that each group knew exactly what was expected of them and how they would be able to do it,” Poindexter said.

DHA then sent out a needs assessment asking the various groups what future things would be most helpful for them. The DHA credentialing and privileging team wanted to “make sure we understood exactly what their further needs were so that we could then provide any additional training to meet the needs of the people who had to fulfill this process,” Poindexter said.

The new system is an exciting industry innovation, he added, and was accomplished in an amazingly short time considering its scale. He also noted that the effort unified all of military medicine for efficient patient care while maintaining appropriate safety mechanisms.

“It applies everywhere, not just DHA,” Poindexter said. “While DHA is responsible for the MTFs, all of those representatives — the surgeon generals, Army, Navy, Air Force and the DHA director — make up one large Military Health System.”

Provider privileging necessary for quality

Privileging is central to clinical quality assurance and patient safety. To acquire privileges, a provider’s scope of practice is determined through a thorough review of their training, accumulated experience, current competence and health status, as well as input from peers and department leaders.

In the past, under an installation-based system, each military hospital or clinic operated its own privileging process, requiring providers to undergo a full review every time they relocated. If a provider’s qualifications and duration of privileges for the same scope of practice were valid at one military hospital or clinic, the process had to be repeated if they moved to another.

According to Poindexter, the overall onboarding process was complicated and could delay patient access to care.

The new goal, he said, is to complete the credentialing and privileging portion of the onboarding process expeditiously with an authorization to practice decision within five business days — ideally, even before the provider gets to the new location — so that there would be no additional credentialing and privileging actions required once “boots are on the ground,” he said, noting this change along with other onboarding process changes ensures well-organized provider transitions.

“By being able to transfer providers more easily and shortening the time it takes for the onboarding process, we're moving providers more quickly into an operational environment which would increase readiness and force projection,” he said.

‘Significant change’ for faster, more flexible care

Under the revised MHS-wide policy, an approved health care provider will now receive privileges from a MHS privileging authority, which is part of a unified governing body.

“In our old system, every single location was its own entity. When you left, you had to start over. Now, we are operating as a closed system under an overarching MHS governing body,” Poindexter said.

When transferring between MHS entities, health care providers will now sign an attestation for an approved scope of work. System-wide privileges will last for a period of three years.

A health care provider’s current privileges will now remain valid at any MHS entity for the duration of their existing term. Once privileges expire, they can be renewed at the health care provider’s current duty station for a term of three years.

The rigorous standards for earning clinical privileges remain unchanged, and the update does not alter the credentialing requirements or safeguards built into the quality assurance process. Providers will continue to be accountable for safe patient care at whichever facility they are working.

By simplifying movement across the MHS while preserving these protections, Poindexter said the process is designed to speed workflows, reduce delays, and support an agile, unified medical force that can respond swiftly to operational demands.

He credited the effort to a “great DHA team. There were so many people who have worked really hard on this. We have been a part of a very significant change."