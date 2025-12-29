Courtesy Photo | Start the new year at your commissary just in time to save on your big game menus....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Start the new year at your commissary just in time to save on your big game menus. From crowd-pleasing meats to fresh produce, snacks and other favorites, the latest Commissary Sales Flyer delivers value your family can count on. see less | View Image Page

Start the New Year with ‘Big Game’ savings via your Commissary Sales Flyer through Jan. 11 Your browser does not support the audio element.

By DeCA’s Marketing Directorate



NOTE: To see a video related to this release, click here: https://www.facebook.com/reel/910125288338099.





FORT LEE, Va. – Start the new year at your commissary just in time to save on your big game menus. From crowd-pleasing meats to fresh produce, snacks and other favorites, the latest Commissary Sales Flyer (https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer) delivers value your family can count on.



Commissary shoppers can score significant savings on USDA bone-in center cut pork roast at just $2.02 per pound and brisket flats at just $7.81 per pound, perfect for hosting, tailgating or stocking the freezer.

You can also see big deals on sodas with a limited-time sale of bottled Coke products at $3.50 per six-pack, available Jan. 10-11.



To help kick off healthier habits in the new year, enjoy fresh produce savings on yellow bananas at 59 cents per pound and juicy honey crisp apples at $2.29 per pound, ideal for snacks, breakfasts and lunchboxes. Find more exclusive savings at commissaries.com (https://shop.commissaries.com/).



To really plan your watch party menus like a pro, head to our Big Game Central (https://shop.commissaries.com/biggame) to call the plays on exclusive savings and game-day favorites. From kickoff snacks to the winning dessert, we’ve got everything you need to take it to the end zone.



CONUS shoppers can also save on a meal for a family of four at under $40 with a winning meal combo. Enjoy a hearty taco-style chicken chili made with tender chicken, zesty salsa, crushed tomatoes, chili beans, and melted taco-blend cheese, served with crunchy tortilla chips and warm honey cornbread. Top it off with cookies & cream ice cream pie, complete with a chocolate cookie crust, creamy whipped topping and a hazelnut drizzle. For more details, visit Big Meal, Little price (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/big_meal_little_price_touchdown_taco_chili_end_zone_ice_cream_pie/r/3793357468189331767): Touchdown Taco Chili & End Zone Ice Cream Pie for more exclusive savings.



Save time with our Commissary CLICK2GO mobile app (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/click-2-go) and simplify your shopping through online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, sales flyers, dietitian-approved recipes and more. The app is free to download from the Google Play and iOS app stores and there’s no fee for drive up service. Simply place your order, pay and drive up to our store – we’ll load your groceries for you.



Patrons can also enjoy a variety of other ongoing deals and programs:



• Freedom’s Choice Fresh Frozen Fish (https://shop.commissaries.com/shop#!/?q=freedoms%20choice%20fish&search_option_id=product) delivers premium-quality, individually vacuum-packed fillets for maximum freshness and convenience. Enjoy a variety of options including pink salmon, keto salmon, Alaskan cod, Tilapia, flounder, catfish, catfish nuggets and swai – all at an unbeatable value.



• Digital savings. The Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” offers deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. CONUS customers can save over $60 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Click the coupon on and save on the purchase of select products. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selections and pricing.



• “Chef-Inspired” (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/freedom_s_choice_chef_crafted_meals_ready_when_you_are/r/3520318444178248187) prepared meals. If your time to cook is short, let Freedom’s Choice make dinnertime easier with your choice of “Chef-Inspired” prepared meals, ready in five minutes or less, two for just $10. Look for the Freedom’s Choice label in the fridge or freezer section at your local commissary.



• Commissary Store Brands (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands). DeCA’s private label products can fill your pantry, freezer and fridge with an assortment of items spanning the entire store.



• Your Everyday Savings (YES!). The YES! program (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings) offers extra savings and value on products customers need and buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations. The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling_stations) are a great alternative to commercial fast food or a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with ready, on-the-go snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved, nutritious and high-performance snacks and meals, conveniently located near the registers in select stores.



* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change.

-DeCA-



About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.