Orbital Warfare: The perseverance standard Your browser does not support the audio element.

In stoicism, a philosophy centered on self-control and resilience, it is often taught that whatever stands in your way becomes the way, and that challenge can stimulate both individual and collective growth.



According to the U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command’s Year of the CGO campaign, perseverance is defined by giving the team 100 percent each and every day, having faith in yourself and your team to persevere through any obstacle, and to reinforce that “leading to excellence is supposed to be tough… if it wasn’t anyone could do it.”



U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Nickolas Violissi, 3d Space Operations Squadron engagement team commander, responsible for planning, executing, and debriefing on-orbit sorties — start to finish, has seen his fair share of challenges and takes pride in leading his team through the various obstacles they face in achieving their respective objectives.



“For 3 SOPS, our ops and test tempo is fast paced, and thus we must persevere through failure, through limited time and through limited knowledge,” Violissi said. “As we push the limits of space and ourselves, quitting is not an option. Be it missed exercise objectives or test setbacks, we learn and adapt from these experiences rather than folding from them.”



One of four active-duty squadrons, 3 SOPS falls under the command of Mission Delta 9 - Orbital Warfare — whose purpose is to generate combat-ready orbital warfare forces and to provide combatant commanders with the combat power to defeat space and counterspace threats.



In 3 SOPS, sortie taskings are given through the mission planning cell to an engagement team. The engagement team commander then leads a team of five enlisted members who conduct rendezvous and proximity operations. RPO is the ability or operation of two, or more, independent space objects that purposefully maneuver within close proximity of each other. Through this process, the team oversees various critical tasks, including planning, analysis, maintenance, and scheduling. After receiving a MD 9 mission brief, 3 SOPS’ marching orders are clear… conduct full-spectrum orbital warfare to guarantee military freedom of action.



“Leading teams at the cutting edge of orbital warfare means owning the mission, grinding through complexity and staying in the fight when answers aren’t obvious,” Violissi said. “With my NCOIC and four other enlisted Guardians, we operate every sortie as a unified team. This structure deliberately pushes junior officers to lead to the point of friction, making real decisions that shape real effects in the space domain.



“We become prepared by doing hard things… like lifting weights or running distances, we must exercise our resiliency muscles by doing that which is outside of our comfort zone. Having a growth mindset — looking at everything as an opportunity to learn and grow — is what has helped me appreciate the long game rather than the ups and downs in the short term. I am grateful to be a part of this mission and enjoy the challenge. In 3 SOPS, Guardians don’t wait for perfect conditions. We persevere, adapt and get the mission done.”



To learn more about 3 SOPS or MD 9, visit www.ussf-cfc.spaceforce.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/3878188/mission-delta-9-orbital-warfare.