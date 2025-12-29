Pacific Air Forces Command Chief discusses the importance of building the military community

Courtesy Photo | Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, answers questions...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, answers questions during a panel at Air and Space Force Association’s Warfare Symposium on Sept. 23, 2025. McCool shared her mission to connect families and communities with units, and ensuring they have full access to national and local resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Ethan Harris) see less | View Image Page

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. --

Command Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, participated in the ‘Defining Community: Building Connections That Matter’ panel at the Air and Space Force Association’s Warfare Symposium on Sept. 23, 2025.



During the visit McCool emphasized the impact of communities on military readiness as the Air Force prepares for future operational challenges. She also shared how her own experience of community has been instrumental in her success over her 30-year career.



“Throughout my career, the strength of our military community, has been critical to my quality of service and quality of life,” McCool said. "We're in this together, dedicated to our mission, our Airmen, and their families. By building solid relationships at the unit level, making that community strong, we make sure everyone has what they need to succeed and be ready to step up when it matters.”



McCool underscored that building a community is about actively participating and contributing to the well-being of those around you. This includes Airmen supporting each other, families connecting within the local community, and local leaders embracing our military families.



“For me, 'community' means an active and engaged network of interconnected support,” explained McCool. “Airmen supporting Airmen, families supporting families, and both finding strength and connection within the local communities that surround our bases. It's about building a resilient ecosystem where everyone has the resources and relationships they need to thrive, both personally and professionally.”



Additionally, she discussed how communities impact the resilience and sense of belonging of our service members and their families.



“PACAF is committed to fostering a culture of readiness supported by strong communities,” said McCool. “Because well-knit communities are foundational to our ability to connect, be resilient, and succeed.”



McCool also discussed the importance of providing opportunities to engage in the local community.



“Providing Airmen and their family members with the tools for building communities is essential,” said McCool. “We want to make sure the opportunities are readily available.”



McCool emphasized communities build resilient Airmen and families, strengthening readiness.



“Our job as Airmen and warfighters is to stay focused on warrior ethos and be prepared for anything our Nation asks of us,” said McCool. “Communities connect and prepare us. They're vital to our warrior ethos and readiness.”