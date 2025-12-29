USU Researchers Leverage Fruit Flies to Develop Novel Radiation Protection Strategy for Warfighters

August 19, 2025 by Hadiyah Brendel

An unexpected organism, the Drosophila fruit fly, is proving to be a powerful model organism for studying human diseases and developing potential treatments, including protection against radiation damage. Research conducted at the Uniformed Services University (USU) has revealed an innovative strategy with implications to safeguard military personnel and civilians against radiation exposure.

Why Fruit Flies?

The surprisingly similar genetic and molecular pathways in humans and Drosophila makes this possible. Approximately 75% of human disease genes have a functional genetic counterpart in the fruit fly, allowing researchers to use the fly as a model to gain a better understanding of human disease.

Manganese: A Potential Shield Against Radiation

Dr. Robert Volpe, a recent graduate of the Molecular and Cell Biology Ph.D. program at USU, led the study. The study, titled “Prophylactically Feeding Manganese to Drosophila Confers Sex-Specific Protection from Acute Ionizing Radiation Independent of MnSOD2 Levels” was published in the journal Antioxidants (Basel) in January 2025. Contributors included Dr. Aditya Sen, postdoctoral fellow in the department of Biochemistry at USU, Drs. Ajay Sharma, Venkatesan Kathiresan, and Brian Hoffman from the department of Chemistry at Northwestern University, and Dr. Rachel Cox, professor and vice chair in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at USU. The researchers found a promising new avenue for radiation protection: dietary manganese. Manganese is a nutrient found in many foods including nuts, whole grains, leafy greens, and fruits.

Focusing on the impact of dietary manganese on radiation resistance, the study discovered that supplementing the flies’ diet with manganese chloride (MnCl2) before exposing them to acute irradiation dramatically boosted the survival of male flies. For reasons yet unknown, female flies have a naturally higher resistance to radiation exposure. But the increase of male survival rate to that of females suggests this protection results from the antioxidant manganese-metabolite H-Mn. The H-Mn complex acts as a potent antioxidant, neutralizing harmful free radicals produced by radiation, offering protection against cellular damage.

The work expands upon the pioneering research of Dr. Michael Daly, professor of Pathology at USU’s School of Medicine, who first identified the protective role of manganese antioxidants in various organisms. Volpe interned with Daly as a laboratory technician before receiving sponsorship from Daly’s lab to enter the Molecular and Cell Biology Ph.D. program at USU. Volpe completed his dissertation, which heavily featured this study, under the mentorship of Cox.

A Novel Approach with Promising Implications

To conduct this research, Volpe developed a novel feeding method for the flies and employed advanced spectroscopic techniques to analyze manganese levels. Spectroscopic techniques use different wavelengths of light to identify molecules inside a substance, or in this case, the manganese levels within a fruit fly. The study was also the first to look at the effects on Drosophila under acute irradiation, where high dosage or radiation is received within a short time. This work not only highlights the potential of dietary manganese supplementation as a radioprotective strategy but also establishes a new model system for studying radiation countermeasures.

“We’re excited that this could lead to both a preventative and post-exposure treatment specifically of areas of the body that are vulnerable to radiation [such as the gut] that don't have strong protection,” Volpe explains. Since the method of administration is shelf-stable, any resulting manganese supplements could be stored without refrigeration or sterilization, allowing for emergency preparedness. This is particularly important for military personnel, astronauts, first responders, and others who may be exposed to radiation in the line of duty.

Looking Ahead

This research signifies a substantial advancement in radiation protection. The screening method developed in this research will allow investigators to employ a wider range of compounds to identify their effectiveness against radiation injury. Further studies can explore the impact of manganese on specific organs to assess its protective effects.

Volpe reiterates the team's enthusiasm and eagerness “to be able to contribute to this sort of unique but powerful need for the soldier in the military, as well as the civilian.” “A radiation hazard on the battlefield would be very challenging and our soldiers need every advantage they have if they encounter that,” he explains.