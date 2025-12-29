August 15, 2025 by Hadiyah Brendel

For aspiring mental health professionals eager to care for those who serve, the https://deploymentpsych.org/ (CDP) at the Uniformed Services University (USU) offers a rare and transformative experience — the https://deploymentpsych.org/the-summer-institute. Since 2015, this immersive program has helped future psychologists and social workers chart a course toward impactful careers supporting military service members, veterans, and their families. This year’s three-day session, held July 15–17 on USU’s Bethesda, Maryland campus, once again drew top students from across the country to learn, connect, and envision their future in military behavioral health.

The Summer Institute: Born from Necessity, Shaped by Evolution

The Summer Institute addresses a critical national shortage of mental health providers and highlights those career opportunities within the framework of military populations. Part of the design was, “How do we create a program that helps to highlight a career option in terms of serving military populations as an active duty behavioral health officer?" explains Dr. Timothy Rogers, Pathways Program associate director.

The program began with a focus on psychology students preparing for internships, but over the years it has expanded to include first-year doctoral students, providing them with early exposure to the knowledge and skills needed for military careers. This strategic evolution allows students to explore military behavioral health as a potential career path well before they begin advanced training.

To make the program more accessible, the Summer Institute was streamlined from five days to three. Along with this change, the curriculum shifted its focus from how to perform the job to what the job entails. By consolidating previously scattered information on military and civilian opportunities, the program gives participants a clearer picture of the field, helping them determine whether this unique career path aligns with their aspirations and talents.

And new this year, the Summer Institute expanded in 2024 to include a track for social workers. This expansion underscores CDP's commitment to a "total force concept" for career paths, encompassing not just active duty but also other uniformed services and civilian opportunities within the DoD and VA. This inclusion strives to help with the high demand for mental health services and the challenges for access to care that can arise within the Military Health System. Rogers emphasizes, "there's a high demand and there's a real need and we need really good clinicians to help take care of our service members and veterans and family members in all of our communities."

Distinguished Speakers and Diverse Perspectives

This year's three-day program includes both a psychology and social work track. Both tracks share a foundational curriculum, beginning with a welcome and overview by Rogers. Afterwards, guests attend a distinguished session on the importance of military mental health with retired Lt. Gen. Raymond “Scott” Dingle, the U.S. Army’s 45th Surgeon General, and retired Command Sergeant Major Diamond D. Hough, the 20th Command Sergeant Major of the Army Medical Command.

Participants in both tracks will gain an in-depth understanding of military culture through sessions tailored to their fields. Psychology students will learn from Dr. Debra Nofziger, a former active-duty Army psychologist, while social work students will hear from Dr. Katrice Byrd and Ms. Allison Hannah, both military behavioral health social workers with the CDP. Additional presenters — ranging from early-career professionals sharing insights on first assignments to seasoned experts discussing long-term career growth and broader industry trends — round out the program. While both tracks feature recruiter presentations and training directors’ panels, students will also join together for collaborative activities, then break into discipline-specific sessions for more focused learning.

Beyond Seminars: Offering Mentorship and Resources

The Summer Institute goes beyond simply offering an overview — it provides concrete, practical guidance for building a career in military behavioral health. Students gain insider perspectives on the application process, including how to navigate the complexities of recruiting and the Medical Examination Processing Station (MEPS). The CDP also equips participants with long-term career tools and strategies. Suggestions include tailoring class projects toward military psychology topics and seeking clinical training experiences that align with military needs. As Rogers explains, the program is designed to be “a platform for people to learn,” filling a gap in education where few programs offer in-depth insight into this specialized career path.

Proven Impact and Future Vision

The program’s impact is clear in its consistently high satisfaction ratings and the large proportion of alumni who go on to military internships or related roles. Since its launch 10 years ago, more than 548 students from over 130 doctoral programs in 34 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico have taken part in the Summer Institute. This year alone, 56 participants completed the program.

Looking ahead, the initiative will expand into three distinct events: the Summer Institute, focused on active-duty careers; a fall event highlighting other uniformed career paths such as the Public Health Service or Coast Guard; and a winter institute dedicated to civilian opportunities within the DoD and VA. To broaden reach, the fall and winter programs will be held virtually, making them accessible to an even wider pool of future professionals.

"I'm always excited to work with students," Rogers shares, "always excited to help them to realize that working with our military population can be extremely rewarding". He concludes, "there are real problems that need real solutions and we need people who are well trained to meet that moment". The Summer Institute is a crucial stepping stone for those ready to meet that moment.

Further information and application details are available on the https://deploymentpsych.org/ or by contacting mailto:cdp-pathways-ggg@usuhs.edu.