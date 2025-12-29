NDMS Pilot Consortium: Forging a Unified Front for National Medical Readiness

July 8, 2025 by Hadiyah Brendel

The National Center for Disaster Medicine and Public Health (NCDMPH) recently hosted the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) Pilot Consortium in Bethesda, Md. The two-day event, held July 17-18, 2025, brought together a diverse group of stakeholders dedicated to strengthening the nation's medical preparedness for large-scale combat operations and catastrophic domestic events.

NCDMPH, a federal center of the Uniformed Services University (USU), was established in 2008 under Homeland Security Presidential Directive 21 (HSPD-21). NCDMPH is a federal interagency collaboration between the Departments of Defense (DoD), State (DOS), Health and Human Services (HHS), Homeland Security (DHS), Transportation (DOT), and Veterans Affairs (VA).This year’s consortium built upon foundations laid by previous gatherings in 2023, and updated partners on Pilot efforts, encompassing projects, expansion, and sustainment, while also providing opportunities for discussion on various NDMS-related topics. Navy Capt. Clemia Anderson III, director of the NDMS Pilot Program, a Congressionally directed effort to assess and strengthen the NDMS to meet the health and medical needs of U.S. casualties returning home from an overseas large-scale combat operation (LSCO), set the tone for the event by addressing the attendees as “defenders of the Constitution”, a testament to the dedication of those present.

Leadership Perspective on Partnership

Dr. Jeffrey Freeman, director of NCDMPH, underscored the urgency of the mission, stating, "I don't think the strongest partnerships–certainly those that endure, those that deliver impact–are achieved by simply bringing people together in a room. If you can align their interests, to me that is fundamentally the highest priority of the pilot program and certainly of our center." Freeman also highlighted the increasing "volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous” (VUCA) nature of the world, emphasizing that preparedness demands strategic and tactical partnerships across military and civilian communities, government, academia, and the healthcare industry. He acknowledged that impactful threats and opportunities arise from the convergence of seemingly unrelated innovations, making the integrated “whole-nation” approach of the NDMS pilot even more critical.

Dr. Jonathan Woodson, president of USU, echoed this sentiment, expressing his appreciation for the "energy that was here" and stressing the "urgent need for homeland preparedness" amidst global instability. He emphasized that Congress mandates the NDMS pilot to address the needs of LCSOs or catastrophic domestic events by establishing partnerships and coordinating with federal agencies across its now eight pilot sites. Woodson also highlighted USU's commitment to building resilience within federal and civilian healthcare systems and empowering partners to manage crises independently.

Federal Commitment to Readiness

Dr. Stephen Ferrara, acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, affirmed the NDMS pilot program as a top priority, representing "a strategic investment in national security and a commitment to collaboration." He acknowledged the long-standing role of NDMS in national disaster response but noted its limitations in rapidly scaling for major conflicts, which led to the pilot's authorization. Ferrara praised the progress made in pilot site engagement, civilian-military coordination, workforce development, and data interoperability, stating, "partnership is our strongest asset." He emphasized the need for actionable recommendations to Congress that will "save lives and provide necessary support to the states."

Mr. John Knox, principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within HHS, highlighted the crucial role of strong pre-crisis relationships. "The relationships we build before a crisis are what holds strong when things fall apart," Knox stated. He underscored that the NDMS is a true partnership, emphasizing that "we cannot be successful in our work without the collective partnerships and equities that each agency brings to the mission space." Knox also stressed the importance of securing necessary funding to address gaps and ensure NDMS readiness for what he called a "monumental but no-fail mission."

Dr. David Smith, acting principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs and acting director of the Defense Health Agency (DHA), also provided insight into DHA's critical support role to the Integrated Continental U.S. Medical Operations Plan (ICMOP).

Addressing Key Challenges in Medical Preparedness

Presentations within the consortium highlighted the critical role of the "human element" in disaster preparedness and response, emphasizing the well-being of individuals and communities. Discussions centered on key challenges in national medical readiness, focusing on legal and policy frameworks for disaster response, the strategic balance of military and civilian medical resources, and critical issues in healthcare logistics like patient tracking and personnel management. The presentations aimed to improve patient care in disasters, support military families, and enhance the well-being of service members, underscoring the consortium's contribution to national security and humanitarian efforts.

The expansive and engaging discussions throughout the two-day event reflected a shared commitment to advancing national medical readiness. As the program progresses towards its Year 5 culmination report to Congress, it continues to expand to new sites and develop innovative projects aimed at establishing a sustainable and agile NDMS for the future.