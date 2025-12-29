Army Corps of Engineers assists with local flood fight efforts Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Seattle District’s Emergency Operations Center and Reservoir Control Center (RCC) have activated in response to multiple atmospheric rivers and heavy precipitation impacting the region.



Officials expect several Western Washington rivers to reach flood stage and are predicting significant impacts to occur in the Skagit, Snohomish, Puyallup/White, and Chehalis River basins. Corps of Engineers is also monitoring several other rivers for potential impacts.



Engineers in USACE’s RCC are watching conditions and preparing to respond to forecasted flooding. The Corps of Engineers owns and regulates Mud Mountain and Howard A. Hanson dams, both located near Enumclaw, Washington. Both reservoirs have storage space available to reduce flood risk on those rivers.



USACE directs operations of Seattle City Light-owned Ross Dam and Puget Sound Energy-owned Upper Baker Dam in the Skagit River basin during flood events per established agreements when pre-defined flood flow thresholds are forecasted. Both reservoirs have storage space available to reduce flood risk on the Skagit River.



The Corps of Engineers also directs operations of Tacoma Power-owned Wynoochee Dam in the Chehalis basin during flood events per established agreements when pre-defined flood flow thresholds are forecasted. This reservoir has storage space available to reduce flood risk on the Wynoochee River.



Corps of Engineers Emergency Management flood responders have deployed to Skagit and Snohomish counties to help local communities monitor conditions.



Public Law 84-99 enables USACE to assist state and local authorities in flood fight activities and cost share in the repair of eligible flood protection structures. The purpose is to prevent loss of life and minimize property damage associated with severe weather.



Private citizens seeking resources or assistance should contact their local government offices.



Corps of Engineers officials closely monitor the National Weather Service which issues flood watches and warnings. NWS information is available on their River Forecast Center website at https://www.nwrfc.noaa.gov/rfc/