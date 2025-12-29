USACE is working with King County officials to support Desimone Levee breach Your browser does not support the audio element.

King County officials reported a breach at the Desimone Levee in Tukwila, Washington, to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seattle District at approximately noon Dec. 15.



Seattle District personnel are on the ground and working with King County officials to assess infrastructure damage and determine next steps.



“Under Public Law 84-99, Emergency Response to Natural Disasters, the Corps of Engineers has the authority to provide emergency support to state and local governments before, during and after flood events,” said Krystle Walker, Seattle District chief of emergency management. “This authority allows the Army Corps to provide both technical assistance and direct assistance in response to flooding.”



King County has requested 100 super sacks for direct assistance.



At approximately 1:30 p.m., USACE initiated a 1,000 cubic feet per second reduction in releases from Howard A. Hanson Dam. This reduction is expected to lower flood elevations near the Desimone Levee by 1 to 2 feet.



“With this reduction, the county should see a decrease in water elevation within 18 to 20 hours,” said Kyle Comanor, Seattle District senior water manager. “Additional reductions are under review; however, we must evaluate potential risks to other saturated levees associated with rapid drawdown.”



USACE remains in close coordination with King County and will continue to provide support as requested.



We have become aware that there are reports of dam failure or dam breaks on the Green River. Howard A. Hanson Dam is currently operating as designed.



The public is urged to remain vigilant as flood conditions can change rapidly. Residents seeking resources or assistance should contact their local government offices.



For additional information, King County’s Emergency Blog is available at https://kcemergency.com/. Pierce County residents can find emergency resources at https://www.piercecountywa.gov/104/Emergency-Management.