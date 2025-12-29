USACE is Working with King County Officials to Support HESCO Breach Your browser does not support the audio element.

King County officials reported a HESCO breach in Pacific, Washington to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seattle District at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 16.



Seattle District personnel are on the ground and working with King County officials to assess damage and determine next steps.



“Under Public Law 84-99, Emergency Response to Natural Disasters, the Corps of Engineers has the authority to provide emergency support to state and local governments before, during and after flood events,” said Krystle Walker, Seattle District chief of emergency management. “This authority allows the Army Corps to provide both technical assistance and direct assistance in response to flooding.”



USACE will deploy HESCOs, sandbags, and super sacks for direct assistance.



USACE remains in close coordination with King County and will continue to provide support as requested.



We have become aware that there are reports of a water release at Mud Mountain Dam at 11:30 a.m. today. We have reduced outflows at the dam so that King County can conduct repairs.



"We are tracking the situation at Pacific as it relates to outflows from Mud Mountain Dam," said Travis Ball, Seattle District chief of hydraulic and construction engineering. "After being notified of the breach, we reduced outflows at Mud Mountain Dam to help support repair efforts and response actions. That reduced outflow will remain in place until we receive confirmation from our ground crews and emergency management partners that conditions are safe to resume normal flood operations."



The public is urged to remain vigilant as flood conditions can change rapidly. Residents seeking resources or assistance should contact their local government offices.



For additional information, King County’s Emergency Blog is available at https://kcemergency.com/. Pierce County residents can find emergency resources at https://www.piercecountywa.gov/104/Emergency-Management.