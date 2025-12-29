USACE increases flow from Howard A. Hanson Dam following Desimone Levee repairs Your browser does not support the audio element.

Following an emergency repair to the breach at Desimone Levee on Dec. 15, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District (USACE) will resume normal flood water outflows from Howard A. Hanson Dam.



In response to the Desimone Levee breach, USACE initiated a 1,000 cubic feet per second reduction in releases from Howard A. Hanson Dam on Dec. 15, which lowered flood elevations by 1 to 2 feet at the breach location.



Following emergency repairs at noon on Dec. 16, USACE will return to the pre-breach target flow of 10,000 cubic feet per second at the Auburn gage.



At Desimone Levee, these changes will result in a 1-to-2-foot increase in water surface elevation after about 20 hours. By returning outflow from Howard A. Hanson Dam to pre-breach levels, USACE will regain space in the reservoir ahead of upcoming storms.



“We understand rivers are stressed with continued high flows and conditions on the ground may be changing,” said Travis Ball, Seattle District chief of hydraulic and coastal engineering. “We’ll continue to evaluate outflows as we work to regain space in the reservoir in anticipation of the upcoming storm event this week, as well as provide downstream flood risk reduction as safely as possible.”



The public is urged to remain vigilant as flood conditions can change rapidly. Residents seeking resources or assistance should contact their local government offices.



For additional information, King County’s Emergency Blog is available at https://kcemergency.com/. Pierce County residents can find emergency resources at https://www.piercecountywa.gov/104/Emergency-Management.