Army Corps monitors Lake Pend Oreille elevations for downstream communities

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Seattle District, Water Management team is monitoring rising Lake Pend Orielle elevations, as a result of the atmospheric river event that hit the region, Dec. 16.



“Local tributaries around Lake Pend Oreille are rising today due to recent rain,” said David Doll, Seattle District’s Water Management Section chief. “The elevation of Lake Pend Oreille has risen about 2 feet over the last week for Flexible Winter Power Operations (FWPO) and is expected to continue rising in the near term, within its normal operating range. Peak elevations during this period are expected to be well below normal summer pool elevations of 2,062 feet.”



The Army Corps does not anticipate flooding impacts around the lakeshore or immediately downstream of Albeni Falls Dam. Inflows to Lake Pend Oreille and the dam are expected to remain high in the near term.



The public should remain vigilant to rising flood waters. Reservoir data from USACE reservoirs are available at: http://www.nwd-wc.usace.army.mil/nws/hh/www/index.html.



If forecast or observed conditions change, these operations may also change. USACE advises residents to remain vigilant and check https://www.nwrfc.noaa.gov/rfc/ for the status of current operations.