(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Corps monitors Lake Pend Oreille elevations for downstream communities

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Story by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    Army Corps monitors Lake Pend Oreille elevations for downstream communities
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Seattle District, Water Management team is monitoring rising Lake Pend Orielle elevations, as a result of the atmospheric river event that hit the region, Dec. 16.

    “Local tributaries around Lake Pend Oreille are rising today due to recent rain,” said David Doll, Seattle District’s Water Management Section chief. “The elevation of Lake Pend Oreille has risen about 2 feet over the last week for Flexible Winter Power Operations (FWPO) and is expected to continue rising in the near term, within its normal operating range. Peak elevations during this period are expected to be well below normal summer pool elevations of 2,062 feet.”

    The Army Corps does not anticipate flooding impacts around the lakeshore or immediately downstream of Albeni Falls Dam. Inflows to Lake Pend Oreille and the dam are expected to remain high in the near term.

    The public should remain vigilant to rising flood waters. Reservoir data from USACE reservoirs are available at: http://www.nwd-wc.usace.army.mil/nws/hh/www/index.html.

    If forecast or observed conditions change, these operations may also change. USACE advises residents to remain vigilant and check https://www.nwrfc.noaa.gov/rfc/ for the status of current operations.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 17:11
    Story ID: 555477
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Corps monitors Lake Pend Oreille elevations for downstream communities, by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flood Fight
    USACE Northwestern Division
    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version