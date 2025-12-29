USACE continues wildfire debris removal efforts in Altadena, Pacific Palisades

LOS ANGELES – On Jan. 7, two large wildfires swept through Altadena and Pacific Palisades, burning more than 50,000 acres and destroying more than 16,000 structures — becoming one of the most destructive wildfires in California history.

As crews battled the wildfires, close to 200,000 people were under evacuation orders. Families, businesses and entire communities in Altadena and the Pacific Palisades were uprooted. Thirty-one people died in the wildfires — 19 in Altadena and 12 in the Palisades Fire. Within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Los Angeles District family, three district employees lost their homes, as well as did at least one of the district’s retirees.

While firefighters were battling the largest blazes, additional fires broke out in the Los Angeles area, including the Lidia, Archer, Woodley, Sunset, Kenneth, Hurst and Auto fires, according to Cal Fire, all fueled by drought-like conditions and powerful Santa Ana winds that hit the region that week. An additional wildfire — the Hughes Fire in Castaic — ignited Jan. 22, north of Los Angeles.

Then-U.S. President Joe Biden approved a federal emergency declaration for California Jan. 8 that released money and resources to battle the wildfires.

LA DISTRICT RESPONSE Following the Jan. 7 wildfires, Col. Andrew Baker, LA District commander, declared an emergency for the district. The district’s top priorities were ensuring the safety and accountability of all employees and identifying any impacts to the district’s missions and projects. The district’s Emergency Operations Center was elevated to an enhanced watch, and staff began preparing for future Stafford Act mission assignments.

USACE’s South Pacific Division received a regional activation mission assignment Jan. 10 from FEMA in support of the State of California.

On Jan. 17, the LA District received a FEMA mission assignment for private property debris removal in both Altadena and Pacific Palisades in support of the State of California, which led to the establishment of recovery and emergency field offices in both locations. Teams from the LA District and across USACE traveled to and from throughout California to support the LA County wildfire debris removal mission.

During the second week of February, USACE, in coordination with the State of California and FEMA, began Phase 2 debris removal for private residential properties in the Eaton and Palisades wildfire impact zones.

The start of Phase 2 marked a major milestone in the recovery process for residents impacted by the wildfires.

“This mission is personal for us,” said Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE deputy commanding general for Civil Works and Emergency Operations. “Our teams on the ground are bringing the same urgency, precision and care to residential properties that we do with all our civil works and military construction missions around the world. We are grateful for the strong collaboration with FEMA, the State of California, Los Angeles County and the local jurisdictions impacted by the fire, and we remain committed to supporting these impacted communities every step of the way.”

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, in partnership with six locally affected jurisdictions, worked with wildfire survivors to collect rights of entry, establish safe debris haul routes and coordinate the responsible transport and disposal of fire ash and other fire-related debris. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s removal of household hazardous materials during Phase 1 paved the way for USACE’s debris removal process.

“Clearing debris is the first step toward recovery, and we are committed to helping residents in communities across LA County rebuild,” said Col. Eric Swenson, commander of the USACE Recovery Field Office. “The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proud to support this mission alongside our federal, state and local partners to ensure families return home and begin the rebuilding process as quickly as possible.”

During a February LA District town hall, Baker shared his gratitude for the support the team provided and continues to provide in support of the LA County debris removal mission.

“Throughout this mission, our team has stepped up at every level — from Emergency Management, Contracting, Engineering, Operations, Real Estate, Planning and more … to our support offices — Office of Counsel, Security, Public Affairs, CIO/G6 …” he said. “This mission was enormous, and I am so proud of our team for all of the work they are and have been doing to support this emergency mission.”

WILDFIRE DEBRIS REMOVAL STATISTICS AS OF MARCH 28: Private property debris removal for non-complex properties is ongoing, as of Feb. 11. • More than 7,000 rights of entry have been received to date. More than 2,800 for residences in Pacific Palisades; and more than 4,100 for residential properties in Altadena. • More than 7,000 rights of entry have been submitted to contractors — more than 2,800 for Pacific Palisades and more than 4,100 for residential properties affected by the Eaton Fire. • More than 3,400 parcels have been cleared of household hazardous materials — more than 1,800 in Pacific Palisades and more than 1,600 in Altadena. • More than 1,700 parcels have been cleared of debris — more than 650 in Pacific Palisades and more than 1,000 in Altadena. • More than 900 private property debris removals are complete with final signoff approved — more than 370 properties in Pacific Palisades and more than 530 properties in Altadena.

DEBRIS REMOVAL AT THE PASADENA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT IS ONGOING: • Four Pasadena Unified School District schools are cleared.

DEBRIS REMOVAL AT LOS ANGELES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOLS: • Palisades Charter High School: Final signoff was Feb. 24. • Marquez Charter Elementary School: Final signoff was March 13. • Palisades Charter Elementary School: Debris removal is ongoing and on schedule.