Accountability on Patrol: Spc. Matthew Cook Keeps Fitness on Track During D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

WASHINGTON (Oct. 27, 2025) — U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Cook, a military police Soldier with the 273rd Military Police Company, is demonstrating how personal accountability can strengthen readiness—even during an irregular, off-hours mission. With 20 years of service, including 11 years in his current unit, Cook entered 2025 with a clear goal: reverse years of complacency, regain fitness standards and put himself back on a promotable path. On Jan. 1, 2025, Cook stepped on the scale at 326 pounds. As of this week, he weighs 276—a 50-pound loss. “I hold myself accountable by weighing myself every day,” Cook said. Early in the year, he focused on recovery, working with medical providers and completing physical therapy to address repetitive injuries so he could safely return to consistent movement. Mission demands and shifting schedules made traditional gym routines difficult, so Cook adapted by integrating fitness into his daily duties. While on patrol, he aims to walk four to five miles, closely tracks his calorie intake and targets 130 to 150 grams of protein each day. At home, he uses a spring-assisted device for pushups and situps to build upper-body strength, prioritizes rest between shifts and avoids eating before bed. “There isn’t one leader or NCO who hasn’t played a part in keeping me motivated,” Cook said. “It’s been the entire unit—from privates to generals—encouraging me and noticing the progress.” For Cook, accountability goes beyond physical fitness. He applies the same discipline to community engagement while on patrol, emphasizing respect and clear communication when interacting with residents. “We start every interaction by explaining who we are and why we’re here,” he said. “That respect goes a long way.” Those interactions, Cook said, provide some of his strongest motivation. “The people along our patrol routes tell us they’re thankful we’re there,” he said. “They talk about how drug activity has decreased, how their kids can play outside again, and how they feel safer in their neighborhoods.” Cook is open about the work still ahead. He quit smoking when his son was born and plans to quit vaping once he reaches his target weight. His message to junior Soldiers reflects the lessons he’s learned along the way. “It’s OK to fail—no Soldier is without flaws,” he said. “There’s no easy way out. The most rewarding achievements take time and dedication.” Irregular shifts, long nights and changing plans remain constants of the mission. For Cook, the solution is simple: build small, accountable habits that compound into readiness—one patrol, one walk, one decision at a time.