Joint Munitions Command concludes its latest Senior Leader Forum

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Brig. Gen. Dan Duncan, commander of the Joint Munitions Command, welcomed senior leaders to the Senior Leader Forum during the first week of December.

The biannual event provides a platform for commanders, deputy commanders and commander’s representatives from JMC’s Organic Industrial Base to gather to challenge each other intellectually and work collectively toward a shared vision of success.

“I appreciate your candid feedback on where we are headed with things,” Duncan said. “I have so much respect for the challenges you have at each of your sites. The scale and scope of what you have to do is phenomenal.”

During the SLF, installation leaders received their first consolidated update on ongoing organizational realignment, workforce impacts, and emerging requirements that will influence OIB missions over the coming years.

The forum covered key initiatives such as acquisition reform, the Army Materiel Command’s OIB Study, the Army’s SkyFoundry — a data-analytics initiative, integration efforts, and future public-private partnerships, while also addressing staffing and contract oversight to reduce risks projected for fiscal year 2026.

Also included in the SLF was a review and deep dive of installation critical capabilities and transformation strategies, and discussion regarding command priorities and initiatives. The purpose of the gathering was to provide subordinate senior leaders with an increased understanding of how the Army plans to continuously transform and what that means for the OIB.

A key component of the SLF was a professional development session which was centered on the defense-industry model employed by several private sector companies. The discussion examined how commercially developed, ready-made military capabilities, delivered without lengthy government-directed research and development cycles, are reshaping expectations for innovation and speed.

Duncan praised the professional approach of JMC’s leaders and reminded them that their work directly supports Soldiers in the field. By focusing on modernization, integration, and collaboration, JMC aims to ensure that the OIB remains agile, resilient, and capable of meeting the demands of future missions.

“I am proud of you guys and your professional approach to challenges,” Duncan said. “Continue to keep the warfighter in the center focus of what you do.”