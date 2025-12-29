2025: A year of milestones and achievements for Pa. National Guard

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ivan Mendez-Roman | U.S. Soldiers assigned to Army Task Force Associator conduct security at a simulated crash site during exercise Bull Shark 25-2 at Arta Beach, Djibouti, May 6, 2025. Service members from Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa and partner nations demonstrated agility and interoperability through joint maneuver, communication, and casualty evacuation drills. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ivan Mendez-Roman) see less | View Image Page

Throughout 2025, Soldiers and Airmen of the Pennsylvania National Guard deployed around the world, responded to domestic missions and conducted their usual readiness training.

“This has been a historic year for the Pennsylvania National Guard,” said Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general. “The unwavering support of our families, friends, and employers made our successes possible, and we extend our deepest thanks. Our Soldiers and Airmen remain always ready to serve our communities, our commonwealth, and our nation.”

“Whether at home or abroad, our Soldiers and Airmen displayed resilience, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to service,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, Pennsylvania’s command senior enlisted leader. “Their efforts this year not only strengthened our force but strengthened the communities that rely on us.”

In 2025, approximately 1,525 Pennsylvania National Guard members deployed in support of ongoing contingency and force protection operations in Kuwait, Qatar, Ukraine and other locations.

The Pennsylvania National Guard also supported domestic operations, mobilizing approximately 1,650 personnel to assist local authorities with natural disasters.

Domestic Operations

The Pennsylvania National Guard faced relatively few severe weather events or civil disturbances in 2025.

Guardsmen are always on duty at the Pennsylvania National Guard’s joint emergency operations center. The center maintains continuous communications with the National Guard Bureau and PEMA to anticipate future requirements that could be assigned to Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers and Airmen.

Soldiers from the 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade air-lifted a decommissioned UH-1 “Huey” helicopter from the top of a mountain near Fort Indiantown Gap to the installation June 20. A four-Soldier team from 2-104th GSAB traveled up the mountain and prepared the Huey to be lifted before a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 2-104th GSAB air lifted it off the mountain. The Chinook placed the Huey at a secure storage area on Fort Indiantown Gap. Plans call for the Huey to eventually be rehabbed, then installed as a static display somewhere.

Overseas missions

In 2025, the Pennsylvania National Guard continued to play a key role in supporting the overall U.S. military mission overseas.

More than 20 Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers from the 528th Finance Company, 213th Regional Support Command were honored in a departure ceremony conducted Jan. 4. The unit deployed to the U.S. Central Command Area of Operations for a year in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Soldiers from the 3622nd Sustainment Maintenance Co., 213th Regional Support Group left their homes and loved ones for a year-long deployment to Kuwait. They served with Task Force Spartan supporting U.S. Central Command with their mission of increasing regional security and stability in support of U.S. interests. Task Force Spartan is a unique, multi-component organization, made up of Regular Army, National Guard and Army Reserve units.

Ten Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment were honored during a deployment ceremony Dec. 13, at the Keystone Conference Center near Fort Indiantown Gap. Part of the 213th Regional Support Group, the 109th MPAD left their homes and loved ones for a year-long deployment to Europe. They will serve with U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, supporting the Department of War’s European Defense Initiative.

U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, returned in June from a deployment to Europe where they served in support of Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine. They were greeted by senior Pennsylvania National Guard leaders including Maj. Gen. John Pippy, The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, and Maj. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army.

In July, Soldiers from the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team who were part of Task Force Associator returned from a deployment to Africa, where they served in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa.

U.S. Soldiers with the 3622nd Sustainment Maintenance Co., 213th Regional Support Group were greeted at Harrisburg International Airport, Dec. 15, after returning from a year-long deployment to the Middle East where they supported U.S. Central Command and partner forces with security objectives.

Training for Excellence

The Pennsylvania National Guard is constantly training to be always ready, always there in support of our Warfight abroad, domestic operations at home, and our partnerships with allies and government agencies at all levels.

Soldiers and Airmen from the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 3rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team conducted training Feb. 3 to 7 at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center. A unique aspect to the Feb. 7 exercise was the presence of CBRN specialists from Pennsylvania’s State Partnership Program partner Lithuania, who were on hand to observe the training.

The Pennsylvania National Guard Safety and Occupational Health Office hosted the Adjutant General’s 2025 safety stand down on May 22. TAG welcomed and spoke to participants before a morning of classes and group discussion, followed by a guest speaker, Fritzi Schreffler, the Pa. Department of Transportation safety officer. After a brief award ceremony, participants viewed and interacted with displays from organizations like the Fish and Boat Commission, the State Police, and other safety and veteran-oriented groups. The OSHA 10-hour General Industry Course and a CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and AED (Automated External Defibrillator) class were also offered.

Soldiers from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team conducted training at the live-fire shoot house on Fort Indiantown Gap during the unit’s annual training, on July 15. With a safety behind each team, the Soldiers executed the breaching and clearing movements they had been practicing all week. Each team succeeded in safely maneuvering through the entire house, firing live ammunition at targets placed throughout the house.

Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team completed an intensive 96-hour force-on-force training exercise at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility at Fort Indiantown Gap, July 26-30, designed to simulate combat against a capable, near-peer adversary in dense urban terrain. Charlie Company’s steadfast defense and the battalion’s coordinated assault efforts exemplified their readiness for modern warfare challenges. This training ensures the unit remains prepared for full-spectrum operations at home or abroad.

Soldiers with the 1-109th Infantry partnered with 1st Battalion, 107th Field Artillery Regiment and Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute to give Pennsylvania National Guard leaders a firsthand look at Project Shrike July 28, 2025, at Fort Indiantown Gap. The project's goal is to help make calling for artillery fire less stressful for Soldiers on the battlefield.

U.S. Airmen with the 193rd Special Operations Wing conducted routine Launch the Fleet training at the Harrisburg International Airport, September 11, timed to commemorate Patriot Day. This formation flight of six MC-130J Commando II aircraft departed Harrisburg international Airport and followed a training route visible to those in Fort Indiantown Gap, Middletown, Lewisberry, Dillsburg, Shippensburg and some adjacent areas of Central Pennsylvania. The Airmen of the 193rd SOW flew this mission to hone their skills while honoring the fallen of September 11th, 2001, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Global War on Terrorism.

Spc. David Turlip, a cavalry scout with the 2nd Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team participated in the Ranger and Sapper Assessment Program at Fort Indiantown Gap, Sept. 12. Soldiers participated in several grueling events during this program and were assessed by staff to determine whether they were ready to attend the U.S. Army's Ranger and Sapper Schools.

Seven Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers completed tryouts at Fort Indiantown Gap, Oct. 22, earning their place in a best squad competition scheduled for March 2026 in Lithuania. The endurance required to excel in the tryouts and upcoming competition also prepares Soldiers for real-world missions and challenging operational environments. The squad plans to meet weekly leading up to the competition in Lithuania to conduct physical training and refine core warrior tasks.

Kosovo Security Force (KSF) troops conducted a live-fire demonstration at Babaj Bokes Training Area near Gjakova, Kosovo, June 3. The U.S. military maintains a strong and enduring partnership with the KSF, built on mutual respect, trust, and shared strategic goals. This partnership includes joint training exercises, military education, mentorship, and capacity-building initiatives designed to enhance interoperability, readiness, and professional development.

Infantry cadre assigned to 1st Battalion, 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute (RTI) conducted Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Dec. 9–11, as part of ongoing efforts to modernize small-unit reconnaissance and prepare instructors for future unmanned aircraft system integration. The Soldier Borne Sensor training at Fort Indiantown Gap marks another step in the Army’s broader effort to integrate unmanned systems at the lowest tactical level, ensuring small units remain adaptable, informed, and decisive in future operations.

Strengthening Partnerships

The Pennsylvania National Guard maintained and continued to strengthen its many partnerships in 2025, including the partnership with the nation of Lithuania through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program; numerous partnerships with local, state and federal agencies and other military components; and partnerships civil organizations.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management hosted several National Guard safety and occupational health professionals to discuss safety processes and procedures at the 23rd Street Armory, Jan. 28. Pennsylvania’s First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry hosted the working group, providing the artifact-filled museum as the setting in which the group convened. FTPCC, established in 1774 and is credited with being the oldest continuously serving mounted military unit in the country, offered a location which prompted the safety and occupational health professionals to consider safety from a historical perspective.

Three Airmen with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 193rd Special Operations Wing were the inaugural graduates of a new program and partnership between Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and the National Guard Bureau. The exercise that took place at Hershey Medical Center, Feb. 7, was the capstone event of a two-week course where these Airmen learned from civilian doctors, emergency medical technicians, nurses and critical care transport specialists on how to respond effectively in emergencies or combat situations. It was the first class to graduate from this brand-new partnership. Hershey Medical Center is now the first National Guard training center of its kind on the east coast and third nationwide, joining HonorHealth in Scottsdale, Arizona and Renown Health in Reno, Nevada.

Multinational service members worked together during Allied Spirit 25, on Feb. 22 - March 24, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) at the Hohenfels Training Area in Germany. Allied Spirit is a yearly training event with the purpose of allowing NATO allies and partners the opportunity to work side-by-side in a combat training center environment. Pennsylvania National Guard’s, Headquarters Support Company, 28th Infantry Division had the chance to work alongside several of these NATO allies during this month-long training event.

U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade crewed a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to assist the U.S. Coast Guard by transporting three buoys May 7 in the Chesapeake Bay and Delaware Bay. The Coast Guard contacted the Pennsylvania Guard for assistance, having worked together before on similar missions.

The Pennsylvania Army National Guard conducted a helicopter orientation training event for emergency responders Sept. 11 at the Army Aviation Support Facility No. 1 and Muir Army Heliport. More than 120 firefighters and rescue personnel from several fire companies in the communities surrounding the installation and its most common helicopter flight routes. It’s likely that civilian fire and rescue personnel would be the first to respond should a PPARNG helicopter be involved in an emergency landing or mishap anywhere outside the installation, so this event helps them understand these aircraft better should that ever occur.

A delegation of more than 20 Lithuanian defense, diplomatic and business officials visited the Unmanned Aircraft Systems facility at Fort Indiantown Gap Sept. 23, as part of a five-day mission in the United States. The State Partnership Program executes joint security cooperation engagements with the Republic of Lithuania in support of U.S. European Command objectives and the Department of State initiatives facilitating unity of effort to sustain the enduring relationship, build capacity, improve interoperability, and deter potential adversaries furthering the defense of Lithuania’s sovereign borders, Euro-Atlantic security, and the homeland.

Achievements and Milestones

Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers and Airmen we're recognized for their many successes and achievements in 2025.

Governor Josh Shapiro administered the oath of office to Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy, Pennsylvania’s 55th adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), on Feb. 28, 2025. In addition to his cabinet-level position, Pippy also assumes command of the Pennsylvania National Guard, the third largest in the nation. As adjutant general, Pippy is responsible for the command and control of nearly 18,000 Army and Air National Guard members; a complement of 2,500 Commonwealth employees; care of residential cadets at the Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy; and six state-owned veterans homes and programs for Pennsylvania’s nearly 700,000 veterans (fifth largest veteran population in the country).

U.S. Army Capt. Matthew L. Gotzy was selected as the Junior Officer of the Month by Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, commander, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, during Gotzy's deployment to Africa. Task Force Associator arrived at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti with more than 1,000 service members in October 2024. This task force, comprised of soldiers from 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, provides operational security and crisis response operations in Djibouti and at outstations throughout the Horn of Africa region.

One of the youngest and most junior Soldiers in the recent history of the Pennsylvania National Guard to complete the United States Army’s Ranger School graduated March 28, in Fort Benning, Georgia. U.S. Army Spc. Ian Zimmerman, an infantryman with 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Another reason he gave for wanting to go to Ranger School is to achieve his next goal of transferring to active-duty service with the 75th Ranger Regiment, becoming an officer, then possibly returning to the Guard.

The Pennsylvania Army National Guard named its best warriors following a four-day competition here April 3 to 6. Sgt. Daniel Miller, a supply specialist with the 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute won Noncommissioned Officer of the Year; Spc. Robert Ruiz-Rhoades of the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade won Soldier of the Year; and Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Landis, a recruiter with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, won the Command Sgt. Maj. Jay H. Fields NCO Leadership Award.

Pfc. Delaney Beatty, a fire support specialist with 1st Battalion, 108th Field Artillery Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, emerged as the distinguished honor graduate of her Advanced Individual Training class Feb. 18. Her achievement reflects the high standards of one of the Army’s most demanding military occupational specialty schools, where Soldiers are trained to direct lethal firepower with pinpoint accuracy. In a field where precision and leadership can mean the difference between mission success and failure,

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Denis Mulligan, Health Services and Support Branch Chief with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s G1 Services Division, was recognized as the Army National Guard medical readiness noncommissioned officer of the year for large states at Fort Indiantown Gap, May 2. The award is intended to recognize a medical readiness NCO who has demonstrated excellence in their position by contributing to high levels of medical readiness while serving. Part of the application process for the award was submission of an essay describing the meaning of being a medical readiness NCO.

Three Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers made the All-Guard Marathon Team at the National Guard Marathon Team trials May 4 at the Lincoln Marathon in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Pennsylvania team placed seventh out of 49 teams in the National Guard team competition. Kentucky finished first, followed by West Virginia and Ohio.

Spc. Robert Ruiz-Rhoades of the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade advanced to the National Best Warrior Competition after winning the Region II competition that took place May 5-9 at Fort Indiantown Gap. Ruiz-Rhoades, an intelligence analyst with the 28th ECAB, won the Soldier of the Year category. Competition organizers and senior Pennsylvania National Guard leaders recognized all competitors during an award ceremony May 9.

More than 100 Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers and Airmen competed in the annual Governor's Twenty marksmanship competition, May 9 to 10 at Fort Indiantown Gap. A total of 103 service members competed in the event, which determines the top 20 marksmen in the state. They earn the right to wear the coveted Governor’s Twenty tab on their uniform. The competition consisted of each competitor firing an M17 pistol and M4 carbine. It also included an M17 pistol 30-yard slow fire match and an M4 carbine 400-yard slow fire match. The competition gives an opportunity to Guardsmen to apply marksmanship fundamentals.

Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy, joined by other Army senior leaders and elected officials gathered in Philadelphia, June 14, to mark the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday in the city where it was born. The day’s festivities on Independence Mall here included a variety of exhibits and demonstrations to provide the public with a little taste of the Army and its history, including an engineer robot from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 103rd Brigade Engineer Battalion and a brief parade featuring colors from multiple military units with historic ties to original Continental Army. Roughly 80 Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers, from the 28th Infantry Division, the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team and 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment which can trace its lineage back to Franklin’s original Associators and were on hand to showcase the Guard’s through static displays of weapons and equipment, including Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and M777 Howitzer.

Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Campbell, who most recently served as the Pennsylvania Army National Guard command sergeant major, retired recently after 33 years of service. Campbell, who had served as the PAARNG CSM since July 2021, was honored July 12 at a ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap.

More than 30 Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers and Airmen competed with rifles and pistols in multiple courses of fire during The Adjutant General’s (TAG) Combined Arms Match July 25-27 at Fort Indiantown Gap. The Guardsmen competed at a variety of individual and team events, including the combat rifle and pistol individual events and the team Gen. George Patton combat pistol match.

More than 700 participants ran, walked and ruck marched for a solemn cause during the 14th annual March for the Fallen Sept. 20 at Fort Indiantown Gap. The March for the Fallen is hosted by the Pennsylvania National Guard and honors and remembers the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. Competing participants chose between one of four ruck march categories and a 5k run/walk. The 14-mile and 28-mile ruck marches had subcategories for those who wore 35-pound ruck sacks and those who did not.

A historic flag from more than 100 years ago returned to Pennsylvania National Guard headquarters, Fort Indiantown Gap, on Sept. 29. The historic flag, made of silk embroidery on a silk background and features the commonwealth coat of arms. It is believed to date from 1920-21, soon after the National Defense Act of 1920 reorganized the U.S. armed forces and formally designated the National Guard, which had previously been known as militias. This flag would have flown over the Pennsylvania National Guard's training site at Mount Gretna, Pennsylvania, which was used before Fort Indiantown Gap was built in the years preceding World War II. After being decommissioned in the 1940s or 1950s, the flag remained in private hands until Reselli bought and donated it.

Maj. Gen. Laura McHugh, deputy adjutant general – Army, retiree after nearly 40 years of service. McHugh's last day as DAG-Army was Sept. 30, and she officially retired on Oct. 31. A native of Pottsville, Pa., McHugh enlisted in the National Guard as a supply specialist. She was commissioned in 1991 through the ROTC program at Scranton University, which she attended while attending college at nearby King’s College, which doesn’t have an ROTC program. She served as DAG-Army since April 2021.

Once again, Fort Indiantown Gap was the busiest National Guard training center in the nation in fiscal year 2025. For FY25, which ended on Sept. 30, Fort Indiantown Gap hosted 132,200 personnel for 985,514 man-days of training. Man-days are a computation of the number of personnel multiplied by the number of days they trained on post. This was the ninth time in the last 12 years Fort Indiantown Gap was the busiest training center, and it was the installation’s busiest year since at least 2016.