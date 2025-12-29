Naval Station Great Lakes 2025 Year-in-Review

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Matt Hall | A photo collage of Naval Station Great Lakes from throughout 2025. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES, Ill.— As the Navy's premier force generation platform and the "Quarterdeck of the Navy," Naval Station Great Lakes is entrusted with delivering highly skilled, disciplined, and motivated Sailors to the Fleet. Serving as the exclusive entry point for all enlisted personnel, the installation transformed 46,000 civilians into Sailors this year alone.

Beyond initial training, the installation is the center of excellence for surface warfare, providing 85 percent of the Navy’s initial surface combat systems and engineering training. This ensures the Fleet receives technically proficient Sailors ready to operate and maintain our ships and their complex equipment at sea. Building on this critical mission, 2025 marked a year of significant growth and connection. From infrastructure modernization to community outreach, the installation continued its commitment to supporting more than 50 tenant commands and their families across its 1,982.7-acre footprint. The following is a look back at the key moments of the year.

The year began with a focus on operations amid winter conditions. In January, Sailors braved icy temperatures during the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Lake Michigan, while others cleared snow to keep the installation running smoothly. Professional development remained a priority as chief petty officers took the Navy-wide advancement exam and auxiliary security forces trained for emergency response.

Training and readiness continued in February, with firefighters conducting emergency drills and Sailors participating in Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2025, a large-scale exercise to strengthen force protection and interagency coordination. Community engagement was also a highlight, with Chicago Bears defensive lineman Dominique Robinson meeting with Sailors during a Super Bowl-themed event.

Spring brought recognition and remembrance. In March, the installation honored Military Working Dog Bongo in a memorial ceremony, while Sailors showcased camaraderie during the annual chili cook-off. April was Month of the Military Child, featuring family fun nights and a 5K to raise awareness for Sexual Assault Prevention and Response. That same month, a Sailor was recognized for saving the life of a civilian police officer by performing the Heimlich maneuver.

Infrastructure and sustainability efforts advanced throughout the year. In April, Naval Station Great Lakes held a ribbon-cutting for the Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program project, a major initiative expected to save more than $2.4 million annually in utility costs and support long-term sustainability.

Summer emphasized training, outreach, and celebration. Sailors participated in non-lethal weapons courses, live-fire exercises, and the auxiliary security forces academy. Community partnerships flourished through back-to-school giveaways, youth programs, and the annual cardboard boat regatta. The installation also saw leadership transitions, including the retirement of Capt. Raymond C. Leung, former NSGL commanding officer and recognized civilian and military excellence.

As fall approached, professional milestones and remembrance ceremonies took place. Promotions, reenlistments, and chief petty officer advancements highlighted career achievements, while Navy Gold Star ceremonies honored fallen service members and their families. Firefighters also completed a tri-annual operational assessment, reinforcing the station’s emergency readiness.

The holiday season capped the year with events centered on gratitude and connection. Thanksgiving meals, Adopt a Sailor program an initiative that brings Sailors and local families together. December featured tree-lighting ceremonies, holiday events, and military appreciation activities with the Chicago Bears.

Throughout 2025, Naval Station Great Lakes remained focused on its mission while fostering resilience, honoring service, and strengthening the bonds among Sailors, families, and the surrounding community.