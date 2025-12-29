Rise of the Valkyrie; real blood, real practice

Photo By Senior Airman Audree Campbell | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Perla Hernandez, left, and Senior Airman Christopher Calvillo, both 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron paramedics, perform Tactical Combat Casualty Care on a volunteer during their Valkyrie Tactical Medicine Training evaluation at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 31, 2025. Valkyrie Tactical Medicine Training which combines Tactical Combat Casualty Care and whole blood transfusions in field conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Audree Campbell) see less | View Image Page

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam -- The 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron conducted Valkyrie Tactical Medicine Training for the first time at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27-31, 2025.

This course trains paramedics to perform whole blood transfusions in field conditions which prepare them for potential real-world scenarios in a contested environment.

The Valkyrie Emergency Fresh Whole Blood Transfusion Training integrates Tactical Combat Casualty Care to be able to use anyone with the correct blood type as a “walking blood bank” to prevent catastrophic blood loss after trauma.

“The most preventable cause of death is the loss of blood,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Allen Rummel, 36th HCOS tactical combat casualty care advisor and Valkyrie instructor, “Valkyrie is about giving blood. You’ll have things thrown at you but stay on your goal.”

After coursework, hands on training, and safety briefs, the class concludes with a pass/fail evaluation, where the paramedic must perform a real blood transfusion without any injects from the instructors. The only time the instructors are allowed to inject is if the safety of the medic or volunteer patient is compromised.

“We are training the best people for the worst-case scenario,” said Master Sgt. Christina Ott, 36th HCOS primary care flight chief.

Volunteers from the 36th Civil Engineering Squadron participated in the training as simulated trauma patients for the Valkyrie evaluation, where they had a unit of their blood drawn and then returned back to them. In a real-world scenario, the blood would be pulled from one person and given to another person in need.

This Valkyrie training was the first, but it will not be the last. The next training is slated for March 2025.