CIWT leader visits IWTC San Diego, rallies Chiefs Mess

SAN DIEGO – Center for Information Warfare Training’s command master chief recently brought some motivation to the deckplate leaders at Information Warfare Training Command San Diego.



During his Aug. 26 visit, Master Chief Petty Officer Damien Pulvino provided mentorship and communicated clear expectations of the Chiefs Mess and fiscal year 2026 chief selects both during initiation and as instructors and staff within the CIWT domain. As the new class of Navy chiefs prepared to don the fouled anchors and join the Mess, he told them they must renew their dedication to standards enforcement, deckplate leadership, accountability and warfighting readiness.



“It was a privilege to offer guidance and mentorship to the IWTC San Diego Chiefs Mess and FY26 chief selects,” Pulvino said. “I sincerely appreciate their commitment to fleet readiness and commend the selects for the valuable information warfare training they continue to provide.”



The discussion focused on the “Chief Petty Officer Creed,” which states: “Your new responsibilities and privileges do not appear in print. They have no official standing; they cannot be referred to by name, number nor file.”



“It was a pleasure to have CMC visit,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Clifton Warner, an ITWC San Diego student and information systems technician who was among this year’s chief selects. “He inspired me to improve myself and keep learning. I also took the importance of taking care of our minds and body. It’s easy to forget about our own well-being while focusing on the mission; however, taking care of ourselves ensures we stay mission-ready and in the fight.”



As part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, IWTC San Diego delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT provides instruction for over 26,000 Navy and joint service students every year. It offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic, information systems and electronics technicians; intelligence specialists and officers in the information warfare community.