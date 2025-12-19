USS Missouri Returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following Deployment

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (December 29, 2025) - Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780) returned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a scheduled deployment, Oct. 31, 2025. Missouri departed Pearl Harbor in May 2025, and its crew performed various operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Cmdr. Gieorag Andrews, Missouri’s former commanding officer who deployed with the submarine before his change of command ceremony Nov. 19, lauded his crew’s successful deployment. “I am extremely proud of this crew and their performance. Their hard work, sacrifice, and commitment to excellence is inspiring. It was an honor and privilege to serve alongside these warfighters on Missouri’s third western Pacific deployment.”

Missouri’s crew took on the challenges of deployment by honing and maintaining their combat readiness and teamwork.

“Our crew performed exceptionally well in all mission areas, including liberty, where they were outstanding ambassadors of our great nation,” said Master Chief Logistics Specialist Jamie Oren, Missouri’s chief of the boat. “Their positive attitude, support for their fellow shipmates, and resilience during this deployment embodied the idea of warrior toughness.”

During the deployment, 30 enlisted Sailors and eight officers earned their submarine warfare insignia. “We left for deployment with varying levels of experience and expectations,” said Lt. Cmdr. Cole Carlson, Missouri’s engineering officer. “Coming back, we’ve become a team, each individual showing immense growth both professionally and personally.”

Commissioned July 31, 2010, Missouri is the seventh Virginia-class submarine and the fourth U.S. Navy ship to be named for the state of Missouri.

At 377 feet long with a beam of 34 feet. Virginia-class, fast-attack submarines have a crew of approximately 132, made up of 15 officers and 117 enlisted Sailors. Missouri is assigned to Submarine Squadron Seven and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.