Goodlettsville Navy Recruiter Awarded Recruiter of the Year Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samuel Osborn

Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Navy Nuclear Field recruiter was awarded Enlisted Nuclear Field recruiter of the year by Rear Adm. James Waters, Dec. 12.

Retail Services Specialist 1st Class Korbin Lewis, from Tennessee, and a recruiter at Navy Recruiting Station Goodlettsville, lead the country in Enlisted Nuclear applicants recruited during fiscal year 2025.

“Earning this award means the world to me,” Lewis said. “It is a constant reminder that hard work doesn’t go unnoticed and when you enjoy what you do it is not truly work. Getting to see your hard work and knowing these applicants are the future of the Navy and are our replacements is the reward.”

Lewis is focused on changing lives rather than simply offering career paths.

“The best part of my job is changing the lives of the individuals,” said Lewis. “Once you look at the bigger picture of the Navy and everything it has to offer it becomes a privilege to give these opportunities to others.”

Lewis credits his success to his mindset and commitment to his applicants.

“Something I tell my son is sometimes you must do things in life you don’t want to do to get to places you want to be later in life,” Lewis said. “The joy, pleasure, and excitement may not be seen until later, but when you look back on life you will appreciate the journey that brought you to the destination. Also, by staying engaged and connected with my applicants and showing them precisely what the Navy can do for them encourages me to continue giving them my very best - every single day. That is what has made me successful.”

The recruiter of the year award program recognizes the nation’s top Navy recruiters for their talent acquisition expertise, positive impact on local communities, and upholding the highest Navy values. Lewis’ specific field of recruiting searches for and educates individuals on the enlisted Naval nuclear programs. The program offers extensive training as nuclear propulsion plant operators and technicians to young men and women with strong aptitude in mathematics and science.

Navy Recruiting Station Goodlettsville falls under Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville, which spans 138,000 square miles and includes 36 Navy recruiting stations across Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia. The command consists of more than 200 recruiters, support staff, and civilians working together to find the next generation of Sailors for America’s Navy.





For more information contact your local recruiter by calling 1-800-284-NAVY, visit www.navy.com, https://www.cnrc.navy.mil/Nashville/ or follow us at http://www.facebook.com/navyjobsnashvillemusiccity, www.instagram.com/ntagnashvilleusn, https://x.com/@NTAGNashville and https://www.linkedin.com/in/ntag-nashville