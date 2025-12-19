Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy military and civilian leaders serve food Nov. 20, 2025, at McCoy's...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy military and civilian leaders serve food Nov. 20, 2025, at McCoy's Community Center during a community dinner at the center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The dinner saw more than 270 guests and was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR). The dinner was free for the guests and paid for by a DFMWR sponsor. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Photo Story: Fort McCoy DFMWR coordinates early Thanksgiving community dinner at McCoy’s Community Center Your browser does not support the audio element.

Fort McCoy military and civilian leaders serve food Nov. 20, 2025, at McCoy's Community Center during a community dinner at the center at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The dinner saw more than 270 guests and was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).



The dinner was free for the guests and paid for by a DFMWR sponsor.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”