Holiday Readiness: Keep Safety and Readiness in Mind This Season

As the holiday season arrives in Yokosuka, homes and work centers across Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) shift into a new pace. Families decorate, friends gather for end-of-year events, and many Sailors, family members and civilians take leave to visit loved ones or explore Japan.

As you enjoy the season, CFAY leaders are reminding the community to keep safety and readiness in mind so everyone returns ready for the new year.

Fire safety: Decorations, cooking and heaters

Seasonal decorations, holiday cooking and colder temperatures can increase the risk of home fires. A few basic steps can help keep families and shipmates safe:

• Check holiday lights before use, follow manufacturer instructions, avoid overloading outlets and turn lights off when you leave home or go to sleep.

• Keep trees, wreaths and decorations away from heat sources and open flames. If you have a live tree, keep it watered and dispose of it before it dries out.

• Stay in the kitchen while cooking, keep flammables away from the stove and clean up grease buildup.

• Use space heaters safely: keep them at least 3 feet from anything that can burn, plug them directly into a wall outlet and turn them off before leaving the room.

• Test smoke alarms and review your home’s emergency plan with everyone in the household. In military family housing, holiday lights and decorations are permitted 30 days prior to and 15 days after the holiday, and decorative lights may be on from dusk until 10 p.m. Use non-destructive methods to hang decorations and avoid roofs and ledges.

Travel smart and celebrate responsibly

Winter travel can change quickly, especially in mountainous areas. If you drive, check forecasts, leave extra time, and slow down on wet or icy roads.

Kanagawa Prefectural Police recently kicked off their yearend traffic safety campaign, which runs Dec. 11-20. The effort aims to prevent crashes as traffic increases and holiday celebrations bring more opportunities to drink.

The slogan for the year-end campaign is “At dusk, light up pedestrians – show time.”

A few key reminders they shared for drivers this season:

• Prevent dusk and nighttime accidents: Turn on headlights early, slow down, and increase following distance.

• Eliminate drunk driving: Make a plan before the first drink. If someone is about to drive impaired, stop it.

• Protect pedestrians: Slow down near crosswalks and station areas, especially after dark. Scan sidewalks and shoulders for people in dark clothing, and be prepared to stop. Never pass a vehicle that has stopped for a pedestrian, and use extra caution when turning.

• Prevent motorcycle accidents: Look twice at intersections and before changing lanes or turning. Check mirrors and blind spots, signal early, and leave extra space. Motorcycles can be harder to see and judge for speed and distance, especially at night or in rain.

CFAY joined the Yokosuka Police Station and community safety groups at Keikyu Yokosuka-Chuo Station to take part in the city’s annual year-end traffic safety outreach during the event on Dec. 11, 2025.

Sailors and staff shared 500 locally grown daikon radishes with commuters, a symbolic gesture tied to the Japanese phrase daikonzetsu, meaning “to root out,” which is used to promote the prevention of drunken driving. The effort highlighted the close partnership between CFAY and local organizations in encouraging safe and responsible holiday celebrations throughout the community.

“Campaigns like Daikonzetu are a great reminder that traffic safety is a shared responsibility. As we head into the heart of the holiday season, many of us will be celebrating with friends, families, and teammates - and sometimes that involves raising a glass. If you choose to drink, please make a plan before you do. Arrange a safe ride, look out for shipmates, and hold each other accountable. Taking a moment to plan ahead ensures we can all enjoy the season's celebrations while keeping our community safe,” said Capt. Jonathan “Jon” Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka.

Wellness and support through the holidays

The holidays can be joyful, but they can also bring stress or loneliness, especially for those far from home. If you are struggling, reach out early and check on shipmates, friends and neighbors. Support is available across the installation.

The CFAY Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) provides classes, counseling, resources and referrals. The CFAY Chapel of Hope offers confidential care and a place to talk, regardless of faith background.

For a one-stop reference, the Yokosuka Mental Health Playbook – also known as the Fleet Activities Yokosuka Mental Health Resource Guide – lists both on- and off-base support options and key contact information. It is available online through the U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka TRICARE website and the official CFAY website. As we close out the year, we would like to thank each and every one of you, for your dedication and support that keeps this community strong. Have a happy holiday season, safe travels, and know that CFAY stands ready to support you throughout the holidays.