NUWC Division Newport sets command Toys for Tots donation record

Photo By Nicholas Froment | Natasha Dickenson (left) and Jessica Greene, both members of the Environmental Branch in the Corporate Operations Department at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport, show off some of the 1,377 items collected for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots program before they were delivered to the organization's local distribution center in Cranston, Rhode Island, on Dec. 17, 2025.

NEWPORT, R.I. – Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport employees this holiday season displayed generosity, compassion and resolve, setting a new command record by donating 1,377 toys to the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program.



The milestone far exceeded last year’s total of 979 donations and marked the largest contribution Division Newport has made since becoming a collection site nearly a decade ago.



“This is a record year — and in a year with all this uncertainty, it makes it extra special,” said Natasha Dickenson, a marine scientist in the Environmental Branch of the Corporate Operations Department and one of the program’s coordinators. “We were a little nervous about what was going to happen with the toy drive this year, and seeing this level of generosity really means a lot.”



The annual drive, now in its 78th year nationwide, provides toys to children from newborn through age 12. Collection boxes were placed in more than 20 buildings across the installation, many of which filled almost immediately.



“People were emailing us just days into the collection saying, ‘My box is full — do you have another one?’” said Erin Oliveira, who has helped lead the effort since 2022. “That’s one of the best emails you could hope to receive!”



Oliveira said employees in one building filled their collection box the same day it was delivered, while others called asking where they could drop off larger items like bicycles.



Among the bikes, basketballs, doll houses, Legos, and skateboards was a giant stuffed pink unicorn affectionately named “Princess Sparkle” by volunteers — a small reminder that the drive was motivated as much by joy as generosity.



Volunteers spent hours collecting, counting and boxing donations before loading them onto a truck bound for the Marine Corps Reserve site in Cranston, Rhode Island. Large, donated boxes were “packed to the brim,” volunteers said.



“There’s nothing more feel-good than doing something like this. It’s one of my favorite days at NUWC, and I look forward to it every year,” Dickenson said.



For Oliveira, the drive is deeply personal. She became emotional while reflecting on why she continues to come back year after year.



“My two kids mean the world to me. The year I started, I was nine months pregnant and due on Christmas Eve,” she said.



Her son Ethan was born the following week on New Year’s Eve. “I remember one year our family was sick and I couldn't come in for the wrapping party. I was like, ‘I can't even be at the event I planned,’ but it still happened without a hitch and my co-workers made it happen.”



Longtime volunteer and support contractor Tammy Condry, who has participated in the drive since 2018, said the cause resonates with her family.



“I have kids and grandkids, and I know how hard it can be to make sure every child has something to smile about on Christmas,” Condry said. “My husband Patrick (also a Division Newport employee) and I enjoy Toys for Tots shopping. We each get a certain dollar amount, go shopping in different directions and try to fill up the car.”



David Loiselle, a six-year volunteer, said the scope of participation across the base stands out each year.



“It’s always great to see how many people go out of their way to provide toys for kids,” he said. “This is going to make a lot of kids very happy.”



Emily Robinson, who volunteers annually, echoed that sentiment.



“It just feels good to help others,” she said. “This is such a great organization to be able to support.”



When asked why she volunteered her time this year, Environmental Branch program manager Monica DeAngelis said, “Erin, Natasha and all these folks help me do my job better. I have a child also, and who wouldn’t want to do something like this? Giving back to the community, our community here at NUWC and all over, it’s a win-win.”



As volunteers gathered for a group photo, Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Kevin Behm thanked them for their efforts.



“It brings a tear to my eye to see all this hard work,” Behm said. “Everybody at NUWC is so generous, but it really takes people behind the scenes to coordinate it all and give them a venue to show that generosity.



“It has been a record year, and this is going to do wonders for all of the children,” he said. “You have made this holiday really, really special.”



Division Newport employees who volunteered included Dickenson, Oliveira, Loiselle, Robinson, DeAngelis, Tara Moll, Erica Felins, Stacie Paquette, Laura Sparks, Jessica Greene, Katie Scannell and Jocelyn Borcuk, Jennifer James, as well as support contractors Condry, Ryan McLarney, Joe Markman, Daniel Pimentel, Zach Gunn, Isaiah Brown and Melissa Chalek.



