Taking Training to New Heights: Mastering Vertical Movement on MCBH Your browser does not support the audio element.

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAI’I – U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion (HQBN), Marine Corps Base Hawai’i (MCBH), conducted vertical movement training at the Boondocker Training Area at MCBH, Nov. 18, 2025. The training allowed Marines to enhance combat readiness and increase confidence while conducting operations in complex terrains.

By utilizing quick-drop lanes, units can practice fast-rope and rappel-style incursions. The rappel tower replicates urban breaching scenarios that involve windows, doorways, and other restricted apertures. Rappel tower training also develops grip strength, core stability, and overall endurance that will be translated to patrols, kit carries, and obstacle courses. Additionally, the training increases height confidence, which is essential for any helicopter insertions, rooftop movements, or urban operations where hesitancy can result in harm. It also improves communication and coordination among climbers, belayers, and safety staff, strengthening trust and precise instructions in small groups.

“The wall gives Marines a methodical way to develop their confidence,” said U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Corey M. Kolb, the range control staff noncommissioned officer in charge. “This isn't just a recreational wall — it’s a purpose-built tool designed to bridge the gap between basic climbing skills and the real-life demands of modern operations.”

The wall goes through rigorous inspections for safety, and only certified personnel are permitted to supervise, inspect, and instruct the climbers. “The tower and climbing surfaces are engineered and inspected to handle dynamic loads, multiple climbers, and repeated use…only trained and certified personnel run the lanes, check gear, and supervise climbers,” said Kolb.

Before training, an in-depth risk assessment is carried out, including provisions for weather, fatigue, and lane complexity. These precautions guarantee that Marines can challenge themselves both mentally and physically while mitigating the risk of injury.

“This rappel tower and climbing wall is more than just a cool new structure on base—it’s an investment in combat effectiveness, confidence, and cohesion,” said Kolb.

The tower is configured to support any event requiring vertical movement, such as pre- deployment workups, confidence training, or urban access practices. This wall provides leaders at MCBH another tool to design challenging, realistic training that keeps Marines engaged and focused on the mission. This facility will continue to challenge and produce more capable, confident, and ready Marines.

To learn more please visit: https://www.mcbhawaii.marines.mil/