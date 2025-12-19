Rising stars: Sgt. Raven Maldonado and Sgt. Jaden Huston selected for Army Medical Department Enlisted Commissioning Program

Photo By Andrew Brown | U.S. Army Sgt. Raven Maldonado of Louisville, Kentucky. (r), and U.S. Army Sgt. Jaden...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Brown | U.S. Army Sgt. Raven Maldonado of Louisville, Kentucky. (r), and U.S. Army Sgt. Jaden Huston of Melton, Florida., both are 68W Combat Medic Specialists assigned to McDonald Army Health Center, pose for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Dec. 2, 2025. Maldonado and Huston were selected for the Army Medical Department Enlisted Commissioning Program, which enables enlisted Soldiers to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and commission as officers in the Army Nurse Corps. see less | View Image Page

Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA — In a notable achievement for McDonald Army Health Center, two 68W combat medic specialist noncommissioned officers, Sgt. Raven Maldonado and Sgt. Jaden Huston, have been selected for the highly competitive Army Medical Department Enlisted Commissioning Program (AECP). The program enables enlisted Soldiers to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and commission as second lieutenants in the Army Nurse Corps.



“The AECP program is an integral pipeline for enlisted soldiers with the highest potential to join the Army Nurse Corps. Making it through the highly selective AECP process is extremely predictive of future success in the Army Medical Department,” said Lt. Col. Michael F. Brown III, commander and director of McDonald Army Health Center. “Leader development is one of our organizational priorities, but truth be told, these leaders already had the drive and fortitude to succeed. However, their fellow MCAHC soldiers will see and follow Sgt. Maldonado and Sgt. Huston’s example and set their own goals for the future.”



Selection into AECP represents a significant investment in the future of Army medicine and reflects the Army’s commitment to talent development and professional growth within its enlisted ranks.



The AECP is designed to identify and develop exceptional enlisted personnel who aspire to advance their careers in nursing and health care leadership. Maldonado and Huston distinguished themselves among a pool of highly qualified candidates, demonstrating their commitment to the Army’s mission and their dedication to serving others.



Maldonado has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill and compassion in her role within the Pediatric Clinic, providing critical care to the youngest members of the military community. Her selection reflects both her academic discipline and her unwavering commitment to patient advocacy.



“As I transition from noncommissioned officer to commissioned officer, I plan to lead with clarity, relevance, compassion and humility, drawing on years of early formations, immunization drives, COVID challenges and countless unit events, and inspired by MCAHC nurses whose selfless service shaped my understanding of mission success, teamwork and the deep responsibility of nursing leadership today and for the future,” Maldonado said.



Huston, known for his dedication to health care and leadership, has exemplified Army values throughout his service. His experience in a variety of medical environments has equipped him with skills that will translate directly into his future role as an officer in the Army Nurse Corps.



“As a 68W, I’ve had the opportunity to shape my leadership style and prepare for AECP by working alongside a wide range of medical professionals at different echelons of care,” Huston said. “Outpatient care, EMS,

aeromedicine, austere medicine and emergency department work have given me clear insight into leading varied medical teams and understanding the priorities of work in each.



“Moreover, I’ve had to broaden my medical knowledge in each setting to be an asset to the teams I’ve worked with. I am excited for the opportunity to expand my knowledge and skills. My message to enlisted soldiers considering AECP or similar programs centers on two must-dos and smart time management: broaden your perspective on medicine through diverse work experiences, education, reading and asking questions, and never place a ceiling on your drive toward success, even when facing setbacks. Make sure you have a genuine interest in the program and trust that consistent, reflective effort over time — despite life’s constraints — will lead to selection and the accomplishment of your goal.”



The AECP journey will provide Maldonado and Huston with education and leadership. After completing their degrees, they will return to serving in critical roles, helping ensure the health and well-being of soldiers and their families.



Their selection highlights both their individual excellence and the Army’s commitment to building the next generation of military health care leaders. As they begin this new chapter, Maldonado and Huston stand as examples for their peers, showing that with hard work and determination, opportunities for growth and advancement in the Army are extensive.



As they begin this new chapter, the McDonald Army Health Center team proudly stands behind them and looks forward to their continued service as officers in the Army Nurse Corps.



The Army Medical Department Enlisted Commissioning Program (AECP) gives enlisted Soldiers a path to become commissioned officers. Start by connecting with the right recruiter for guidance, confirm you meet eligibility requirements, and begin preparing your application early. Strong performance, completed prerequisites, and meeting all deadlines are key—so don’t wait to start to apply [https://recruiting.army.mil/aecp/](https://recruiting.army.mil/aecp/) .





