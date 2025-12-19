Photo By Senior Airman Saisha Cornett | An Airman assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing puts on a gas mask during a Combat...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Saisha Cornett | An Airman assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing puts on a gas mask during a Combat Readiness Exercise (CRE), Dec. 2, 2025, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. Evaluating combat readiness through exercises like CRE-26-1 is essential to gauge where the 19th AW stands as it prepares to meet deployment requirements as an Air Force Unit of Action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Saisha Cornett) see less | View Image Page

19th AW showcases deployment capabilities in CRE 26-1

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- The 19th Airlift Wing completed its Combat Readiness Exercise 26-1 at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Nov. 17 – Dec. 5, testing the wing’s ability to generate, employ and sustain combat forces.



Evaluating combat readiness through exercises like CRE 26-1 is essential to gauging where the Black Knights stand as the wing prepares to meet deployment requirements as an Air Force Unit of Action.



“Assessing the wing’s readiness is crucial for identifying and proactively addressing any gaps in our training, procedures or equipment,” said Maj. Jesse Lind, 19th AW Inspector General director of inspections. “This assessment validates our compliance with directives and ensures our Airmen can perform their wartime mission.”



The exercise was executed in two phases. The force generation phase involved planning for deployment and prepping cargo and personnel, while the employment and sustainment phase required those personnel to operate in a simulated deployed environment.



“The CRE was structured in distinct phases to progressively challenge the wing's capabilities,” said Senior Master Sgt. James Bray, 19th AW Inspector General superintendent. “Phase one validated our ability to rapidly mobilize and prepare personnel and equipment for deployment. Phase two shifted to execution of simulated operational tasks at a deployed location.”



By design, the exercise simulated the challenges of a real-world deployment while allowing Airmen the space to practice essential skills in a realistic environment.



During phase one, the base went into 24-hour operations, and the 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron led the way as they processed more than 240 tons of cargo, including 118 increments through the cargo deployment function line, and over 470 personnel through the personnel deployment function line.



Throughout phase two, Airmen were challenged through Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) events, logistical constraints, medical responses, base defense scenarios, and other necessary tasks utilized to evaluate the wing’s ability to effectively survive and operate in a CBRN-contested environment.



According to the IG team, the exercise highlighted several strengths and proved that the 19th AW is well-prepared to execute the mission and support national security objectives.



“We saw outstanding teamwork and collaboration across all units. Airmen demonstrated remarkable problem-solving skills, quickly adapted to changing situations and found innovative solutions,” Lind said. “Ultimately, it confirms our team is operating at a level that is prepared for Great Power Competition, both in garrison and in deployed environments.”