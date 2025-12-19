MILITARY STAR Brings Cheer—and Cash—to Service Members, Spouse

Courtesy Photo | Six members of the military community are celebrating the season with extra cheer...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Six members of the military community are celebrating the season with extra cheer thanks to the MILITARY STAR card’s annual sweepstakes—$30,000 in prizes awarded. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-38E see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Six military community members are ringing in the new year with extra change in their pockets as winners in the MILITARY STAR card’s eighth-annual Home for the Holidays sweepstakes. The sweepstakes, sponsored by Sony PlayStation, awarded $30,000 in cash prizes.



From Aug. 29 through Sept. 25, shoppers worldwide automatically earned an entry in the sweepstakes when they used their MILITARY STAR card twice at military exchanges (including online) and twice at any commissary. The grand-prize winners—one from each military branch of service—each received $5,000.



“It’s huge, we were not expecting this at all,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ochoa, who received his grand prize at the Spangdahlem Air Base Exchange on Dec. 19. “We use our MILITARY STAR card pretty much any time we’re on base, and to see programs like this really give back to families makes a big difference in quality of life and morale.”



Besides Ochoa, grand-prize winners include:



• Army spouse Veronica Hildebrand, who received her prize at the Belle Chasse Main Navy Exchange, Louisiana.

• Space Force Tech Sgt. Anthony Rodriguez, who was presented with his prize at the Grand Forks Exchange, North Dakota.

• Retired Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Billy Abrams, who received his prize at Edwards Air Force Base Exchange, California.

• Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Melvin Torres, who received his prize at the Navy Exchange at Pearl Harbor.

• Marine Corps Master Sgt. Troy Grassi, who received his prize at the Camp Foster Exchange in Okinawa.



“The holidays are all about giving, and MILITARY STAR is honored to make the season brighter for those who serve,” said Joseph Todd, Exchange Credit Program senior vice president. “These sweepstakes winners represent the incredible dedication of our military community, and we’re thrilled to celebrate them with a little extra cheer.”



The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges and commissaries – no matter where they serve. Cardholders enjoy everyday benefits, including:



• Industry-low, variable APR for all cardmembers, regardless of credit score.

• 5 cents off per gallon at Exchange gas stations.

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• Free standard shipping at ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com.

• 10% discount on all first-day purchases.

• Earning points on purchases and automatically receiving a $20 digital rewards card every 2,000 points.

• A $1,000 interest-free Military Clothing line of credit and deployment benefits for eligible cardmembers.

• No annual, late, or over-limit fees.



The card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. For more information or to apply for a MILITARY STAR card, see a store associate or visit ttps://aafes.media/militarystar25.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.



