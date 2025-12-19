Photo By Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st MAW, pose for a photo with local volunteers at Kahului Airport, Hawaii, Dec. 16, 2025. VMM‑268 transported toys and personnel to advance the Toys for Tots mission, delivering a message of joy and hope to children across Hawaii throughout the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans) see less | View Image Page

More Than a Mission: U.S. Marines Deliver Holiday Hope from the Skies Above Hawaii

MAUI, Hawaii – The roar of Marine Corps aircraft engines is a familiar sound across the Hawaiian Islands, often signaling rigorous training or rapid response. But this holiday season, that sound brought a different kind of cargo to the children of Hawaii: hope, delivered in the form of thousands of toys.

Since 1947, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program has aimed to bring joy to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas. For a state composed of islands separated by the vast blue expanse of the Pacific, overcoming the logistical hurdles to deliver those gifts presents a unique challenge, one that the Marines of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing have turned into a vital and welcome mission.

This year, Marines with Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268 and VMM-363, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, took to the skies in their MV-22B Ospreys, and transported approximately 4,500 pounds of toys to children in Maui. While the cargo was unconventional, the mission itself was a valuable opportunity to sharpen critical skills. For the pilots and aircrews, these flights serve a dual purpose: providing invaluable training while demonstrating a profound commitment to their community.

"This event gave us the opportunity to focus on two things that are important to us: enhancing the readiness of our aircraft and the proficiency of our aircrews," explained Lt. Col. John Campbell, commanding officer of VMM-268. "At the same time, it allowed us to demonstrate our commitment to serving our community, especially our local Hawaiian community that hosts and supports us."

He emphasized that the core responsibility remains the same, regardless of the cargo. "Whether we’re delivering 4,500 pounds of equipment or 4,500 pounds of toys to kids at Christmas, giving back to the people and places we call home is a responsibility we take seriously," Campbell stated. "In any clime and place, the Marine Corps remains ready, capable, and committed.”

Joining in the delivery efforts was Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale, commanding general of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, who reflected on the importance of the Toys for Tots mission.

“I’m a firm believer in ‘mission first, people always,’ and this event helped us to fulfill both aspects of that principle,” said Maj. Gen. Annibale. “The Toys for Tots program is a powerful example of service to others, ensuring children who might not otherwise have the chance can experience the joy of the season. It’s a reminder that Marines are not just warriors; we are part of the communities we live in. We are neighbors who stand ready to support those around us.”

From the skies to the ground, the Toys for Tots mission in Hawaii showcases a promise kept to the nation and to the neighbors they serve. While it may not have been Santa’s sleigh, the MV-22B provided the Marines the operational reach and agility to deliver toys across the islands.