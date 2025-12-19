Eighth Army Leaders Continue Decades-old Traditional Visit to Namsan-won Orphanage

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, Eighth Army commanding general, hands a young girl a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, Eighth Army commanding general, hands a young girl a Christmas present at Namsan-won Orphanage in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 19, 2025. The annual visit by Eighth Army leaders has been in place for decades as Eighth Army and Republic of Korea Soldiers helped build the orphanage in 1951. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Lee, Yulbin) see less | View Image Page

In the spirit of the holiday season, senior leaders and staff from Eighth Army visited the children of Namsan-won Orphanage in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 19, 2025. They continued the tradition of delivering Christmas gifts to the children.

The visit was led by Eighth Army commanding general, Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffery Weaver, Eighth Army senior enlisted advisor, Eighth Army Republic of Korea deputy commanding general - ROK, Brig. Gen. Sang Min Lee, and Lt. Col. David Christmas, Eighth Army G9. Their presence reinforced the strong bond between the United States and Republic of Korea, a partnership rooted in mutual support and shared history.

Namsan-won Orphanage, located near Namsan Tower in the heart of Seoul, was established during the Korean War in 1951. Originally built by Soldiers from Eighth Army and the Republic of Korea Army, the orphanage served as a sanctuary for children of Korean Soldiers and policemen who lost their lives during the war. The original building, designated as a historical heritage site by the city of Seoul, continues to house and care for 39 children, ranging from five years old to teenagers.

Eighth Army has continued to support Namsan-won since its founding. Over the years, numerous senior Eighth Army leaders and distinguished guests such as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff have visited to demonstrate their commitment to the orphanage. The annual visits and donations are part of Eighth Army’s Good Neighbor Program, which aims to strengthen the enduring United States-Republic of Korea Alliance while fostering goodwill within the local community.

Eighth Army’s enduring dedication to Namsan-won Orphanage continues to highlight the importance of unity, service, and the lasting bonds of friendship forged through a shared history.

