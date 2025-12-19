Behind the Delivery. A Marine coordinator’s work in Alaska’s Toys for Tots mission

BARROW, Alaska — Long before the first aircraft lifts off for Alaska’s North Slope or a snow machine cut across the tundra, Cpl. Steven James Manning is already deep into the work of Toys for Tots. For Manning, the mission is not defined by a single delivery or a few days in the Arctic, but by months of planning that culminate during Operation Polar Knight, an annual community relations mission conducted across some of the most remote regions in the state.

As the 2025 Toys for Tots Alaska coordinator, Manning is responsible for organizing and overseeing a statewide effort that spans thousands of miles, dozens of communities, and an unforgiving operating environment. The role places him at the center of planning, coordination, and execution for a mission that blends community engagement with real-world logistical and operational challenges.

Manning’s sustained leadership and exceptional performance throughout the 2025 Toys for Tots campaign and Operation Polar Knight were formally recognized with the award of the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. The decoration acknowledged his months-long planning effort, detailed coordination with civilian and military partners, and his ability to execute a complex, statewide mission in some of the most challenging conditions in the Arctic.

“Every year, we start our Toys for Tots campaign around August or September,” Manning said. “We gather numbers from schools, principals and teachers, then begin sorting and packing toys early to prepare for distribution.”

That early start is essential in Alaska, where many communities have no road access and the cost of goods can make holiday gifts difficult for families to obtain. Manning works closely with schools and local administrators to identify needs well before winter conditions restrict movement.

“For Toys for Tots, we collect toys and distribute them to families, especially in communities that don’t have easy access to stores or where costs make it difficult to provide gifts during the holidays,” he said.

Those efforts feed directly into Operation Polar Knight, Dec. 2–19, 2025, which brought Marines with Detachment Delta Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, into remote Arctic communities to conduct civil-military engagement events while delivering toys through the Marine Corps’ longstanding Toys for Tots program. The operation requires close coordination with partner organizations such as the Toys for Tots Foundation and Alaska Airlines, military airlift support for insertion and extraction, safety and familiarization training, and collaboration with communication strategy Marines to amplify awareness of the mission.

Once toys are collected and prepared, Manning’s focus shifts to transportation. In a state where highways do not connect population centers to Arctic villages, moving toys becomes a mission of its own.

“We coordinate with airlines like Alaska Airlines and other regional carriers that donate flights, allowing us to ship toys across the state, including to remote islands that can only be reached by plane or boat,” Manning said. Toys are staged at major hubs before being pushed farther north. During this year’s operation, deliveries moved through locations such as Kotzebue and Barrow before Marines continued on to smaller villages using bush aircraft and snow machines.

“This year, we reached hubs like Barrow and Kotzebue, and from there traveled even farther to remote villages using snow machines and bush flights,” he said.

Operating in the Arctic adds another layer of complexity. Weather can change rapidly, and wind, visibility and wind chill frequently determine whether movement is safe. Manning said preparation and discipline matter, but mindset is just as critical.

“The cold-weather gear donated by local organizations kept us warm in temperatures well below zero,” he said. “But the biggest factor was mentality—staying positive and taking care of yourself.”

He emphasized the importance of listening to local guidance when operating in unfamiliar and dangerous conditions.

“Local knowledge is critical up here,” Manning said. “If the locals say it’s not safe, we don’t go. Their experience and knowledge are invaluable.”

Beyond the logistics and safety considerations, Manning views Toys for Tots as an opportunity to build trust with communities that may see Marines only rarely. Learning local customs and terminology, he said, helps bridge cultural gaps and reinforces respect.

“Up here, what people call snowmobiles in the lower 48 are called snow machines,” he said. “Learning local terminology and culture goes a long way in building trust.”

For Manning, the impact of the mission is measured in moments that stay with him long after the mission ends. One experience from his first year as part of the effort remains vivid.

“In 2023, during my first year, we flew to a small school with about 30 students,” he said. “One child opened a Spider-Man toy, and the look on his face made every hardship worth it.”

Those moments, he said, put months of planning and days of travel into perspective.

“Despite all the logistical challenges, seeing kids smile when we arrive at their schools or communities makes it all worth it,” Manning said.

Over time, Manning has watched the Alaska Toys for Tots mission grow more organized and more interconnected with civilian partners, aviation companies and public affairs teams across the state. This year alone, nearly 14,000 pounds—approximately seven tons—of toys were transported statewide with the support of civilian aviation partners, enabling deliveries to communities accessible only by air.

Participation in Operation Polar Knight also provides Marines with experience operating in Arctic environments, reinforcing skills in logistics coordination, communication and risk management—skills that translate directly to future missions.

“This operation is extremely beneficial for the Marine Corps Reserve,” Manning said. “It helps build lasting relationships with communities and local leadership across Alaska, and those relationships make it easier for future units to train here and gain meaningful experience.”

Now in its 78th year, Toys for Tots remains a Marine Corps tradition and a priority for Marine Forces Reserve. For Manning, serving as the Alaska coordinator is both a responsibility and a privilege—one that requires foresight, persistence and a willingness to operate far from comfort.

“Being able to experience the culture and lifestyle up here is something I’ll carry with me for the rest of my career,” he said.

As Operation Polar Knight continues to deliver toys to remote villages around Kotzebue and Barrow, Manning’s work—much of it done months in advance and far from the spotlight—ensures that when Marines arrive, they do so prepared, coordinated and ready to make a difference.