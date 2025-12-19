4th Law Enforcement Battalion Participates in Toys for Tots Mission Across Alaska

BARROW, Alaska — U.S. Marines with Detachment Delta Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, supported Toys for Tots operations in Alaska by planning, coordinating and executing toy deliveries to remote Arctic communities during the holiday season.

Marines with 4th LEB played a key role in organizing and moving donated toys to communities without road access, including locations across Alaska’s North Slope and Northwest Arctic Borough. The effort required coordination with schools, transportation partners and local officials to ensure toys reached their destinations safely and on schedule.

Toys for Tots operations in Alaska begin months before winter conditions set in. Marines work early in the year to identify community needs, collect and prepare toys, and establish transportation plans capable of supporting long-distance movement across austere terrain.

“For Toys for Tots, we collect toys and distribute them to families, especially in communities that don’t have easy access to stores or where costs make it difficult to provide gifts during the holidays,” said Cpl. Steven James Manning, the 2025 Toys for Tots Anchorage, Alaska, coordinator.

Due to the absence of a connected road system, toy distribution in Alaska relies heavily on air transportation. Marines coordinated the movement of toys using a mix of military aircraft and donated commercial flights, allowing supplies to be staged at regional hubs before being moved farther north.

“The mission out here is slightly different than other Toys for Tots campaigns because of the distances and lack of road access,” said Capt. Daniel P. Kelly, the inspector-instructor with Detachment Delta Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Force Headquarters Group.

From hub locations, Marines continued deliveries using snow machines and bush aircraft to reach smaller villages. Movement timelines were adjusted as needed to account for weather, limited daylight and safety considerations associated with Arctic travel.

Arctic conditions significantly influenced daily operations. Wind, visibility and wind chill frequently dictated whether Marines could safely move between communities, requiring deliberate planning and risk management throughout the mission.

In addition to toy distribution, participation in Toys for Tots provided Marines with practical experience operating in cold-weather environments. The mission reinforced skills related to logistics coordination, movement planning and communication with civilian partners and local leaders.

This year, nearly 14,000 pounds—approximately seven tons—of toys were transported across Alaska with the assistance of civilian aviation partners, enabling deliveries to communities accessible only by air.

Now in its 78th year, Toys for Tots remains a priority for Marine Forces Reserve. Through their participation in the program, Marines with 4th LEB continue to support families across Alaska while maintaining readiness and strengthening relationships in some of the most challenging operating environments in the state.