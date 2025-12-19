Helicopter Maritime Strike Pacific Changes Command Your browser does not support the audio element.

CORONADO, Calif. – Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Pacific (COMHSMWINGPAC) held a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI) in Coronado, California, on Dec. 2, 2025.



Capt. Kenneth Colman was relieved by Capt. Jason Russo as the commodore of the Wing.



COMHSMWINGPAC is responsible for overseeing the administration, training, and operation of 10 Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) squadrons, a Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS), a Wing Weapons and Tactics School, and the NASNI Aviation Supply Department. These units comprise over 3,400 military and civilian personnel as well as 152 aircraft and are located across the Pacific at NASNI, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan.



“It has been an honor to lead the dedicated men and women of the HSM Wing Pacific,” said Colman. “Their commitment to excellence is second to none, and I am incredibly proud of all they have accomplished. I know the Wing is in great hands and will continue to excel.”



A native of Manchester, Connecticut, Russo graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2001 and was designated a Naval Aviator in 2003. Russo’s operational assignments include tours with Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light (HSL) 42, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), HSM-48 and HSM-51.



Ashore, Russo served at HSL-40 as an FRS Instructor Pilot, in the J-3 Directorate on the Joint Staff in Washington, D.C., as Executive Officer of the MH-60R East Coast FRS, HSM-40, and as Deputy Director of Navy Appropriations Matters (FMBE) in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy Financial Management & Comptroller (FM&C). He reported as Deputy Commodore in July 2024 and assumed command of HSM Wing Pacific on Dec. 2, 2025. Russo holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from United States Naval Academy, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Florida and is a graduate of the Air Command and Staff College (non-resident program). He is a Certified Defense Financial Manager and has flown over 3,000 hours in naval aircraft.



For additional information, please contact the Commander, Naval Air Forces Public Affairs Office at CNAP\_PAO@us.navy.mil.