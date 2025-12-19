Photo By Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rendon Gainey, 325th Maintenance Squadron egress...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rendon Gainey, 325th Maintenance Squadron egress systems journeyman, trains on installing a flexible linear shaped charge on an F-35A Lightning II training canopy at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 3, 2025. An FLSC is a cord-like explosive designed to fracture the canopy glass during an in-flight emergency, allowing for a safe ejection. The 325th MXS egress section acquired a dedicated training canopy, providing Airmen opportunities to practice FLSC installation methods while correcting common issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman) see less | View Image Page

Tyndall AFB egress flight advances critical safety training

In the event of a catastrophic emergency, a pilot depends on the precision of their ejection system. A key part of this sequence is the flexible linear-shaped charge, a cord-like explosive embedded along the aircraft canopy that fractures the glass for a safe exit.



Due to the delicate nature of the FLSC, any pinches or obstructions can compromise its function, making installation critical. To ensure proficiency in this task, the 325th Maintenance Squadron’s egress team acquired a dedicated training canopy that provides Airmen with hands-on experience that training manuals cannot replicate.



Prior to obtaining the training canopy, Tech. Sgt. Brett Robinson, 325th MXS egress section chief, stated he knew firsthand the value of hands-on training due to his experience as an F-35A Lightning II egress master instructor. His experience teaching multi-week courses on egress systems, including two weeks dedicated to FLSC procedures on a training canopy, led him to recognize the need for the same resources for his team.



“I worked with Lockheed Martin using connections made during my time as an instructor to acquire an original transparency and canopy frame,” said Robinson. “As maintainers, I feel it is our responsibility to think outside the box, be innovative and provide adaptive training that is as close to the real thing as possible.”



The new training canopy allows the Tyndall egress team to master a complex procedure that Airmen may otherwise perform only once a year. This pressure-free training helps members become proficient faster by focusing on key techniques, which has led to the team achieving a 100 percent success rate on FLSC installations.



"The F-35 is very different from what we learn in technical school, so the hands-on training here is essential," said Airman 1st Class Kevin Tatum, a 325th MXS egress systems journeyman. "Having this repetition to practice and setting up the entire system helps improve confidence, so you’re not left wondering what to do next on such a critical job."



Tech. Sgt. Harris Dermody, 325th MXS egress noncommissioned officer in charge, said the enhanced training has strengthened operational readiness by improving consistency and reliability across the section with minimal risks to fleet health.



“We’re helping pave the way for future egress sections,” Dermody said. “If other bases can train and stay proficient like this, it saves resources, maintenance time and cost, and it keeps jets flying.”