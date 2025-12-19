104th Fighter Wing Returns to Veterans Cemetery

Photo By Melanie Casineau | U.S Air Force 104th Fighter Wing member lays a wreathMassachusetts Veterans Memorial...... read more read more Photo By Melanie Casineau | U.S Air Force 104th Fighter Wing member lays a wreathMassachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, Mass., December 13, 2025. Wreaths Across America began at the Agawam cemetery in 2011 with 150 wreaths. This year, more than 10,000 wreaths were placed throughout the cemetery. The 104th Fighter Wing supported four wreath distribution stations.(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Melanie J. Casineau) see less | View Image Page

BARNES AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Westfield, MA – Year after year, members of the 104th Fighter Wing return to the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, Mass., to honor fallen heroes. The annual Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony was held on December 13, 2025.

Despite cold temperatures, eight first-time volunteers attended the event, and several members brought their families to participate.

Mr. Dave Madsen of Western Mass News served as the master of ceremonies and emphasized the importance of teaching future generations.

“Millions of Americans are gathering as one nation to remember, to honor and to teach,” Madsen said. “We’re here to give thanks to those who gave their lives to keep us free.”

U. S Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Fredette, 104th Communications Squadron, attended the ceremony with his youngest son, Miles. This was the second year Fredette volunteered with his family.

“It’s important that they understand our country’s history and the sacrifices made by generations before them,” Fredette said.

U. S. Air Force Master Sgt. Felicia Yeager, 104th Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron, volunteered for the first time and brought her daughter.

“I want my daughter to earn volunteer hours,” said Yeager. “More importantly, I want her to see how she can help the community and be part of something meaningful.”

The event marked the third and final year Air Force Master Sgt. Nathan Staples, 104th Fighter Mission Support Group contract specialist, participated in the ceremony. Staples recently accepted a position with another unit and will be relocating his family.

“Agawam is close to home for me. My grandfather and uncle are both buried here,” Staples said. “I hope to continue this tradition with my next unit and support a local veterans cemetery.”

Among the quiet rows of headstones, volunteers remembered lives lived in service, sacrifices made without hesitation, and an unwavering devotion to country. The ceremony honored the fallen not only through presence, but through a shared promise to never forget.

Wreaths Across America began at the Agawam cemetery in 2011 with 150 wreaths. This year, more than 10,000 wreaths were placed throughout the cemetery. The 104th Fighter Wing supported four wreath distribution stations.