Warrior Food Pantry Continues to Serve Military Family During the Holiday Season

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The Warrior Food Pantry at Camp Humphreys has served over 3,700 individuals since it began in a small storage closet in the Warrior Chapel in 2022.

The pantry officially opened at its own standalone location on Camp Humphreys in November of 2022. Since opening, the Warrior Food Pantry has served over 880 families. The food pantry provides non-perishable food, diapers, and personal hygiene items, free of cost, to all U.S. military affiliated families.

“The Warrior Food Pantry at Camp Humphreys, Korea, is dedicated to fighting food insecurity by providing accessible, nutritious food to military members and their families, with compassion, dignity, and unwavering support.” said Lindsey Geraci, the Prevention Lead of the Warrior Resilience and Prevention Directorate.

This holiday season, the Warrior Food Pantry is collaborating with the 2ID Unit Ministry Teams to provide food items for stocking for single soldiers.

The Camp Humphreys commissary has also played a crucial role in supporting the operations of the food pantry in the past. This year the commissary has put premade bags of food for purchase every few months to allow patrons to donate to the food pantry stocks.

“Through community collaboration and dedication, we ensure no Warrior goes hungry, empowering those who serve our nation to thrive both on and off the battlefield.” Geraci said.

The Warrior Food Pantry is located at 1009 Talon St, Camp Humphreys, South Korea and is open from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Saturdays for donation drop off only. Donations that are accepted include canned goods, dry goods, disposable utensils, paper products, and hygiene items.